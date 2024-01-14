Leicester City’s Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey

Leicester City’s performance in the Premier League at the start of 2017 was nothing short of disappointing. Not a single win or goal was recorded in their initial five league matches of the year. Their only respite came in the form of a win in extra time against Derby County in the FA Cup fourth round replay. However, in the league, their struggles were all too evident, especially during a match at Swansea’s Liberty Stadium.

A Struggle Against Unexpected Scorers

Leicester City fell prey to unlikely heroes from the Swansea side. The team notably became the only one to allow a league goal to Sam Vokes in 2017 and to Henrikh Mkhitaryan since the year began. Unexpected scorers against Leicester included Alfie Mawson, a young ex-Barnsley center-back, and Martin Olsson, who had only scored twelve goals across his club and international career prior to that game.

Relegation and Rebuilding

Former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson believes that relegation from the Premier League may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for his old club. He lauds the current Leicester team under Enzo Maresca for their ability to dominate possession and press at an intense level. Pearson also recognizes the opportunity the club had to rebuild its identity within the Championship this season.

Championship Performance and Future Plans

Leicester City is on an outstanding run in the Championship after its relegation from the Premier League last season. The club is in talks with Inter Milan for midfielder Sensi and has expressed interest in Burnley midfielder Brownhill. While there are rumors of defender Souttar and goalkeeper Ward departing the club, Leicester City’s ambition remains clear – to return to the Premier League. However, financial constraints and differing views on the path to that goal could pose challenges in the future.