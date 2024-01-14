en English
Football

Leicester City’s Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Leicester City’s performance in the Premier League at the start of 2017 was nothing short of disappointing. Not a single win or goal was recorded in their initial five league matches of the year. Their only respite came in the form of a win in extra time against Derby County in the FA Cup fourth round replay. However, in the league, their struggles were all too evident, especially during a match at Swansea’s Liberty Stadium.

A Struggle Against Unexpected Scorers

Leicester City fell prey to unlikely heroes from the Swansea side. The team notably became the only one to allow a league goal to Sam Vokes in 2017 and to Henrikh Mkhitaryan since the year began. Unexpected scorers against Leicester included Alfie Mawson, a young ex-Barnsley center-back, and Martin Olsson, who had only scored twelve goals across his club and international career prior to that game.

Relegation and Rebuilding

Former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson believes that relegation from the Premier League may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for his old club. He lauds the current Leicester team under Enzo Maresca for their ability to dominate possession and press at an intense level. Pearson also recognizes the opportunity the club had to rebuild its identity within the Championship this season.

Championship Performance and Future Plans

Leicester City is on an outstanding run in the Championship after its relegation from the Premier League last season. The club is in talks with Inter Milan for midfielder Sensi and has expressed interest in Burnley midfielder Brownhill. While there are rumors of defender Souttar and goalkeeper Ward departing the club, Leicester City’s ambition remains clear – to return to the Premier League. However, financial constraints and differing views on the path to that goal could pose challenges in the future.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

