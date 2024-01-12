Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry’s Top Six Ambition

With a commanding display in the current football season, Leicester City is within touching distance of a triumphant return to the Premier League after securing victories in 21 of their 26 league matches. Their journey has been further highlighted by a laudable 3-2 victory over Millwall in the FA Cup, paving the way for a fourth-round appearance.

The Battle for Dominance

Leicester City’s next challenge is a clash against Coventry, currently holding the eighth position in the league. A win for Leicester would extend their lead at the top of the table to a staggering 13 points. Coventry, however, is not without momentum, riding high on a seven-match unbeaten streak in the Championship and a decisive 6-2 victory over Oxford United in the FA Cup.

Coventry’s Premier League Dreams

After a heartbreaking loss in last year’s Championship play-off final, Coventry is determined to secure a top-six finish to keep their dreams alive of entering the Premier League for the first time since 2001. A victory against Leicester will not only boost their confidence but also strengthen their position in the race for promotion.

Where to Watch the Clash

The Coventry v Leicester match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, with the game set to take place at the CBS Arena at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Fans can also follow live updates, reactions, and analysis through a dedicated live blog on the LeicestershireLive website. Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the EFL highlights show on ITV4 at 9pm Saturday evening.