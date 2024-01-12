en English
Sports

Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry’s Top Six Ambition

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
With a commanding display in the current football season, Leicester City is within touching distance of a triumphant return to the Premier League after securing victories in 21 of their 26 league matches. Their journey has been further highlighted by a laudable 3-2 victory over Millwall in the FA Cup, paving the way for a fourth-round appearance.

The Battle for Dominance

Leicester City’s next challenge is a clash against Coventry, currently holding the eighth position in the league. A win for Leicester would extend their lead at the top of the table to a staggering 13 points. Coventry, however, is not without momentum, riding high on a seven-match unbeaten streak in the Championship and a decisive 6-2 victory over Oxford United in the FA Cup.

Coventry’s Premier League Dreams

After a heartbreaking loss in last year’s Championship play-off final, Coventry is determined to secure a top-six finish to keep their dreams alive of entering the Premier League for the first time since 2001. A victory against Leicester will not only boost their confidence but also strengthen their position in the race for promotion.

Where to Watch the Clash

The Coventry v Leicester match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, with the game set to take place at the CBS Arena at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Fans can also follow live updates, reactions, and analysis through a dedicated live blog on the LeicestershireLive website. Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the EFL highlights show on ITV4 at 9pm Saturday evening.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

