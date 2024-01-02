en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Leicester City Dominate Championship, Rivals Stumble as Transfer Window Looms

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Leicester City Dominate Championship, Rivals Stumble as Transfer Window Looms

Leicester City, on a relentless march towards Premier League promotion, further asserted their dominance in the English Championship with a stunning 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town. Everton loanee Tom Cannon, celebrating his full debut, found the net twice, powering Leicester to their tenth successive unbeaten game. The win widened the gap at the top of the table to a formidable 10 points.

A Slip for Rivals, a Leap for Leicester

Meanwhile, promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Southampton stumbled in their respective matches. Ipswich, despite having a one-man advantage for 30 minutes due to Jordan Thompson’s dismissal, couldn’t break the deadlock against Stoke City. Their winless streak, thus, stretched to five games. Southampton’s winning run came to a halt with a 1-1 draw against Norwich City. These results provided Leicester with an opportunity to capitalize and they did not disappoint.

Reshuffling in the Championship

Leeds United closed the gap to Ipswich to a mere seven points after a 3-0 triumph over Birmingham City. Birmingham’s manager Wayne Rooney, under significant pressure with only two wins in 16 games, acknowledged the challenge but remained defiant, drawing strength from his illustrious career challenges. Sunderland, with a crucial win over Preston North End, found themselves in the playoff spots. Hull City, despite a loss to Sheffield Wednesday, moved out of the relegation zone, while Sheffield edged closer to safety.

Transfer Window Buzz

Leicester City, not settling for their current dominance, is reportedly eyeing a loan deal for Liverpool’s young talent, Fabio Carvalho. The January transfer window could see further reshuffling, with clubs like Hull City and Leeds United rumored to be interested in strengthening their squads. The Championship’s landscape is rapidly changing, and the remaining season promises to be a thrilling ride.

West Bromwich Albion, currently in fifth place, suffered a 1-0 setback against Swansea City, adding another twist to this captivating season. As the Championship heads deeper into its second half, the stakes are high, the margins are thin, and every match becomes a high-octane affair in the quest for football glory.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ghana Town FC Retains League Cup Title After Thrilling Penalty Shootout

By Salman Khan

Minnesota Vikings at Crossroads: A Pivotal Offseason Ahead

By Salman Khan

Fortune Football Academy Clinches Victory in 2023 Brikama Nawetan Knockout Trophy

By Salman Khan

Rise of European Talent in NBA: Luka Doncic Leading the Charge

By Salman Khan

A Game of Camaraderie: Australian PM Hosts Backyard Cricket Ahead of S ...
@Australia · 51 seconds
A Game of Camaraderie: Australian PM Hosts Backyard Cricket Ahead of S ...
heart comment 0
Anticipating the FC 24 Team of the Year: Standout Players to Watch Out For

By Salman Khan

Anticipating the FC 24 Team of the Year: Standout Players to Watch Out For
Posh Alexander’s Basketball Journey: From St. John’s to Butler and Back

By Salman Khan

Posh Alexander's Basketball Journey: From St. John's to Butler and Back
McKenna’s Crucial Decision: Who Will Replace George Hirst?

By Salman Khan

McKenna's Crucial Decision: Who Will Replace George Hirst?
Vince Russo Slams WWE RAW Segment: A Debate on Quality Versus Entertainment

By Salman Khan

Vince Russo Slams WWE RAW Segment: A Debate on Quality Versus Entertainment
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana Town FC Retains League Cup Title After Thrilling Penalty Shootout
11 seconds
Ghana Town FC Retains League Cup Title After Thrilling Penalty Shootout
Minnesota Vikings at Crossroads: A Pivotal Offseason Ahead
25 seconds
Minnesota Vikings at Crossroads: A Pivotal Offseason Ahead
Fortune Football Academy Clinches Victory in 2023 Brikama Nawetan Knockout Trophy
27 seconds
Fortune Football Academy Clinches Victory in 2023 Brikama Nawetan Knockout Trophy
Scientists Launch Comprehensive Study into Genetic Mutations and Aging
37 seconds
Scientists Launch Comprehensive Study into Genetic Mutations and Aging
Unexpected 'Modi Modi' Chants at Tamil Nadu Event Spark Political Discussions
40 seconds
Unexpected 'Modi Modi' Chants at Tamil Nadu Event Spark Political Discussions
A Global Examination of Compulsory Voting: Enforcement and Penalties
44 seconds
A Global Examination of Compulsory Voting: Enforcement and Penalties
Rise of European Talent in NBA: Luka Doncic Leading the Charge
52 seconds
Rise of European Talent in NBA: Luka Doncic Leading the Charge
Theratechnologies Inc. Submits New Application to FDA for Trogarzo
54 seconds
Theratechnologies Inc. Submits New Application to FDA for Trogarzo
Trump Launches Fresh Onslaught on Cheney and Smith via Truth Social
1 min
Trump Launches Fresh Onslaught on Cheney and Smith via Truth Social
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app