Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up

Leicester City is heading into a potentially transformative January transfer window, with manager Enzo Maresca revealing that any member of the 25-man squad could be on the move. The need for new signings is clear, but the club must first create room within the squad’s permitted size. This precarious balance has cast a spotlight on players like third-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward, who has yet to partake in a competitive game this season.

Potential Departures and New Signings

Maresca understands the desire of sidelined players for more game time, particularly in light of the Euro 2024 play-off in March. Wales manager Rob Page has underscored the importance of match experience, a criterion that Ward currently lacks. Despite his professionalism and relentless commitment to training, Ward finds himself overshadowed by preferred goalkeepers. Consequently, he could be among the players seeking fresh opportunities elsewhere. The unpredictability of the winter transfer window intensifies the situation, making any of Leicester City’s players potential subjects for transfer activity.

Strategic Additions to the Squad

As the club prepares for potential departures, Maresca also identified key areas for reinforcement. A left-footed defender is high on the list due to the squad’s limited depth in that position. Currently, only Callum Doyle fits this profile, with James Justin assuming the role following Doyle’s injury. The club is also eyeing an attacking midfielder, having missed out on signing James McAtee in summer. However, their options for loan signings are constrained by Championship rules, which cap the number of loaned players in a matchday squad at five. Leicester City already has four such players who are regular participants in games.

Fatawu’s Future at Leicester City

Among the players whose future hangs in the balance is Abdul Fatawu. Maresca has encouraged Fatawu to use his omission from Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations squad as an opportunity to convince Leicester City of his worth. Reports from Portugal suggest a compulsory purchase agreement of €17m in the loan deal, activated upon City earning promotion. There are also indications that Fatawu turned down a national call-up to focus on his career at City and fulfil the purchase clause. Maresca expressed satisfaction with Fatawu’s dedication, emphasizing that the club will decide on his permanency at the season’s end.