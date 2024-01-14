Lehigh Wrestling Team Secures Narrow Victory Over Cornell in Thrilling Dual Match

In an exhilarating display of sheer grit and tactical prowess, Lehigh University’s wrestling team clinched a hard-fought 17-16 triumph over Cornell University in a nail-biting dual match. This victory was the product of relentless efforts, strategic decisions, and a series of wins in the final three matches, where Lehigh wrestlers triumphed head-to-head against ranked opponents.

Turning the Tides

Earlier in the dual, Cornell held a decisive lead of 13-5 at intermission. This lead was largely attributed to the absence of Lehigh’s 133-pound NCAA champion, Vito Arujau. Despite the initial setback, Lehigh was far from being defeated. Nazareth graduate Connor Herceg ignited the comeback with a 10-4 decision win, setting the stage for his teammates. Cornell’s Chris Foca, an All-American, attempted to further his team’s lead by trying to subdue Jack Wilt. However, Wilt’s resilience prevailed, and Foca only managed a 16-9 decision.

Lehigh’s Resurgence

Lehigh’s Michael Beard and Nathan Taylor both emerged victorious in their respective bouts, bringing Lehigh closer to a potential victory. However, it was Luke Stanich, a sixth-ranked true freshman at 125 pounds, who provided the decisive turning point. Stanich displayed exemplary skill and strategy against Cornell’s Brett Ungar, managing a 3-0 victory that tipped the scales in favor of Lehigh.

Stanich’s Pivotal Performance

Stanich’s performance against Ungar was nothing short of remarkable. He managed a second-period rideout that not only established control over his opponent but also significantly contributed to Lehigh’s comeback victory. The decision to keep Stanich active for the remainder of the season or to redshirt him is yet to be made. However, his pivotal performance against Ungar has undoubtedly cemented his reputation as a formidable force on the wrestling mat.