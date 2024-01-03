Lehigh Valley Sports Schedule: Call for Score Reporting to Highlight Student-Athletes

In a move to bolster the recognition of student-athletes in the Lehigh Valley area, local coaches and scorekeepers are urged to promptly report their school’s scores and statistics. The spotlight is on today’s sports schedule, featuring games between Northern Lehigh and Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg at 6 p.m., and Bethlehem Catholic against East Stroudsburg North at 7 p.m.

Enhancing Recognition for Student-Athletes

The call for the reporting of scores, stats, and summaries is a strategic step in acknowledging the efforts and performances of student-athletes. A dedicated form for submitting these details is available online, facilitating the process for coaches and scorekeepers. Prompt reporting is not just a matter of record-keeping, but a vital instrument in celebrating the achievements of the young athletes involved in these events.

A Busy Day in Lehigh Valley Sports

Today’s sports schedule in the Lehigh Valley is brimming with action, spanning boys basketball, girls basketball, and wrestling matches. These events are part of the ongoing coverage of local sports activities, keeping the community engaged and supportive of their local teams. The day’s highlights include the face-off between Northern Lehigh and Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, scheduled for 6 p.m., and a thrilling encounter between Bethlehem Catholic and East Stroudsburg North, slated for 7 p.m.

Lehigh University Men’s Basketball in Action

In addition to the high school games, Lehigh University Men’s Basketball team will be playing at American University on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The game, set to run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., will be broadcast on Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 AM, and can also be streamed on lvfoxsports.com/lehighsports.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=14326&sport_id=6.