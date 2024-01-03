en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Lehigh Valley Sports Schedule: Call for Score Reporting to Highlight Student-Athletes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Lehigh Valley Sports Schedule: Call for Score Reporting to Highlight Student-Athletes

In a move to bolster the recognition of student-athletes in the Lehigh Valley area, local coaches and scorekeepers are urged to promptly report their school’s scores and statistics. The spotlight is on today’s sports schedule, featuring games between Northern Lehigh and Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg at 6 p.m., and Bethlehem Catholic against East Stroudsburg North at 7 p.m.

Enhancing Recognition for Student-Athletes

The call for the reporting of scores, stats, and summaries is a strategic step in acknowledging the efforts and performances of student-athletes. A dedicated form for submitting these details is available online, facilitating the process for coaches and scorekeepers. Prompt reporting is not just a matter of record-keeping, but a vital instrument in celebrating the achievements of the young athletes involved in these events.

A Busy Day in Lehigh Valley Sports

Today’s sports schedule in the Lehigh Valley is brimming with action, spanning boys basketball, girls basketball, and wrestling matches. These events are part of the ongoing coverage of local sports activities, keeping the community engaged and supportive of their local teams. The day’s highlights include the face-off between Northern Lehigh and Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, scheduled for 6 p.m., and a thrilling encounter between Bethlehem Catholic and East Stroudsburg North, slated for 7 p.m.

Lehigh University Men’s Basketball in Action

In addition to the high school games, Lehigh University Men’s Basketball team will be playing at American University on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The game, set to run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., will be broadcast on Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 AM, and can also be streamed on lvfoxsports.com/lehighsports.com/calendar.aspx?game_id=14326&sport_id=6.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor's Cup Cricket Tournament

By Salman Khan

Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence

By Salman Khan

Detroit Lions Release Isaiah Buggs Ahead of Playoffs

By Salman Khan

J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match

By Salman Khan

J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, S ...
@India · 3 mins
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, S ...
heart comment 0
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game

By Salman Khan

Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024

By Salman Khan

Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: A Potential Revolution in Dermatology
14 seconds
Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: A Potential Revolution in Dermatology
Amid Condemnation, India Bans Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir
1 min
Amid Condemnation, India Bans Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir
University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor's Cup Cricket Tournament
2 mins
University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor's Cup Cricket Tournament
Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
2 mins
Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence
2 mins
Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence
Detroit Lions Release Isaiah Buggs Ahead of Playoffs
3 mins
Detroit Lions Release Isaiah Buggs Ahead of Playoffs
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
3 mins
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
4 mins
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
4 mins
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
14 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app