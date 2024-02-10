Lehigh University's Stunning Double Overtime Victory: Overcoming a 21-Point Deficit

Amidst the deafening roar of a capacity crowd at Stabler Arena, Lehigh University clinched an exhilarating 94-90 victory over Lafayette College in a double overtime basketball game for the ages. The nail-biting contest took place on February 11, 2024, with both teams showcasing their prowess and determination.

The Early Lead and the Great Comeback

Lafayette's initial dominance seemed to set the tone for the game, as they surged to a commanding 21-point lead. A formidable offensive lineup saw Jenkins, Vander Baan, Butler, Hines, Pettit, and Sondberg score 25, 25, 18, 15, 14, and 12 points respectively. However, it was Butler's impressive 20 points that truly stood out during this early onslaught.

In a dramatic turn of events, Lehigh rallied back, gradually chipping away at Lafayette's lead. Junior guard Keith Higgins made a triumphant return from injury, contributing 15 crucial points in just 25 minutes on court. The momentum shifted palpably, with Parolin, Chebuhar, Gillus, Ingram, Whitney-Sidney, Higgins, Saigal, Knostman, Momah, and Whitlock demonstrating their collective might.

The Standout Performers

Parolin, Lehigh's senior forward, delivered a career-defining performance, amassing a staggering 33 points. Chebuhar, a junior guard, was another standout player, adding 28 points to the tally, 16 of which came from successful free throw attempts. Meanwhile, Lafayette's 3-point supremacy became evident, with the team achieving a 43.5% success rate compared to Lehigh's 36.4%. Both teams maintained a strong free throw percentage, with Lafayette at 71.4% and Lehigh at 75.0%.

The Final Showdown

As the clock ticked down, the atmosphere in the arena grew increasingly tense. The first overtime period ended in a thrilling 83-83 deadlock, pushing both teams to their limits. In the second overtime, Lehigh's unwavering resolve finally paid off, securing them a hard-fought 94-90 victory.

In the end, it was a night of high drama, showcasing the very best of collegiate basketball. With both teams demonstrating exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship, the memory of this epic encounter will undoubtedly live on in the annals of both Lehigh and Lafayette's storied basketball histories.

As the final buzzer sounded, the significance of Lehigh's incredible comeback from a 21-point deficit resonated throughout Stabler Arena. The standout performances of Parolin and Chebuhar, coupled with Higgins' inspired return from injury, proved instrumental in securing the team's 94-90 double overtime victory.