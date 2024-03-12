Legislators Tee Off at POC Golf Cup II to Support National Athletes for Paris Olympics

At least 40 legislators from the House of Representatives are set to participate in the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Golf Cup II, aiming to bolster the National Athletes' Trust Fund. The event, scheduled for Wednesday at the Valley Golf and Country Club in Cainta, Rizal, was announced by POC President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino. This initiative seeks to provide financial incentives and bonuses for Filipino athletes achieving podium finishes in the upcoming Paris Olympics in July and August.

Boosting the National Athletes' Trust Fund

The POC has organized this second edition of the Golf Cup specifically for lawmakers, demonstrating a collective effort to support Filipino athletes. With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, the National Athletes' Trust Fund plays a crucial role in ensuring that the athletes are well-prepared and adequately supported. This fund is critical for providing necessary incentives to athletes like Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, who have recently qualified for the Olympics, alongside other Filipino sports stars.

Legislators on the Green

Among the notable participants in the POC Golf Cup are Representatives Mike Dy of Isabela, Richard Gomez of Ormoc City, and POC Second Vice President Aniela Tolentino of the Eighth District of Cavite. These lawmakers, alongside their colleagues, will showcase their golf skills not only for leisure but also as a meaningful gesture of support for the country's athletic representatives on the global stage. The event, designed to foster camaraderie and support among the country's legislators, has garnered the backing of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

A Sporting Chance for Paris

With six Filipino athletes, including boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, already securing their spots in the 2024 Summer Games, the Philippines is gearing up for a strong representation in Paris. The support generated by events such as the POC Golf Cup II is instrumental in ensuring that these athletes and others on the verge of qualification have all they need to compete at their best. As the awarding ceremony concludes and the golf clubs are put away, the focus will firmly shift to the Paris Olympics, where these athletes will carry the hopes of a nation eager for sporting success.