Legendary Sports Broadcaster Larry Zimmer Passes Away at 88

Revered sports broadcaster, Larry Zimmer, known for his extensive career spanning over five decades in Colorado, passed away at the age of 88 after a 10-day hospitalization at St. Anthony's in Lakewood. His broadcasting legacy is marked by his significant contributions as the color commentator and later the play-by-play announcer for the Denver Broncos, covering more than 500 games and four Super Bowls. Beyond football, Zimmer also earned the title 'Voice of the Buffaloes' while broadcasting football and basketball games for the University of Colorado for 42 seasons.

A Legacy Beyond the Microphone

Zimmer retired in 2015, leaving behind a legacy of having covered over 1,000 school events. His influence extended beyond the microphone, as he was an active member of the Broncos' Ring of Fame committee. Numerous figures from the sports and broadcasting community, including former players and colleagues, have expressed their admiration and gratitude for Zimmer's contributions.

Zimmer's Early Life and Career

Born in New Orleans and a graduate of Missouri, Zimmer's career included broadcasting for various teams and in different leagues before settling in Colorado in 1971. The Broncos and the University of Colorado have both issued statements recognizing Zimmer's impact. The University of Colorado planned a moment of silence in his honor.

Acknowledging Zimmer's Contributions

Zimmer's accolades include inductions into multiple halls of fame and a military funeral in recognition of his service as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife Brigitte, his children, and his granddaughter. Donations in his memory can be made to Opera Colorado or to a sports announcing scholarship at the University of Colorado.