Legendary Jockey AP McCoy Gains Weight Post-Retirement, Reflects on Career and Injuries

AP McCoy, renowned for his illustrious jump jockey career, has gained approximately two-and-a-half stone since retiring in 2015. Throughout his career, McCoy maintained a disciplined lifestyle with a strict diet to keep his weight just over 10st, achieving a body fat percentage of six percent. Since stepping away from the track, despite occasional returns to fitness regimes, he has embraced a less regimented lifestyle, reflecting on his triumphant yet physically demanding career with a mix of nostalgia and satisfaction.

Transition from Discipline to Contentment

McCoy's transition from the rigors of professional racing to retirement has not only brought about a significant change in his physical condition but also in his daily routine. Despite gaining weight, McCoy expresses a sense of relief from the constant pressure to perform, acknowledging the stark contrast between his disciplined racing days and his current lifestyle. His current engagements, including TV work and managing a pre-training yard, keep him connected to the racing world, signaling a shift from active competition to a supportive role in the sport he loves.

Injuries and Sacrifices

The toll of McCoy's career is evident in the extensive list of injuries he sustained, including broken bones and punctured lungs, testament to the dangerous nature of jump racing. Despite the physical cost, McCoy regards his experiences on the track more favourably than any conventional job, highlighting the unparalleled thrill of competition and victory. His resilience and dedication underscore the sacrifices made by athletes in pursuit of excellence, painting a vivid picture of the commitment required to excel in the demanding world of horse racing.

Legacy and Reflection

As McCoy reflects on his career, he acknowledges the void left by the absence of competitive racing but also appreciates the opportunities to continue contributing to the sport. His story is a compelling narrative of transition, from achieving remarkable success as a jockey to finding a new purpose in retirement. McCoy's journey offers insights into the challenges and rewards of professional sports, emphasizing the importance of adaptation and the enduring passion for one's craft beyond active competition.