Israel

Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
The world of football mourns the loss of a legend. Dror Kashtan, a stalwart in Israeli football, has breathed his last at the age of 79. His 38-year-long journey as a head coach witnessed him skillfully managing all major Israeli clubs and pocketing a record six league championship titles, solidifying his position as an immortal figure in Israeli sports.

Unrivalled Achievements

Between 1975 and 2013, Kashtan carved an illustrious career path that is yet to be surpassed. His tenure at Beitar Jerusalem stands out significantly, where he clinched three of his league titles. But his prowess was not confined to league championships alone. Apart from these, Kashtan also bagged six state cups, three league cups, and three Israeli super cups, making him the most decorated coach in the history of Israeli football.

A Global Stature

Internationally, Kashtan’s coaching prowess was acknowledged when he led Hapoel Tel Aviv to the UEFA Cup quarterfinals in 2002. This monumental achievement saw Hapoel Tel Aviv triumph over European giants such as Chelsea and Parma, etching Kashtan’s name on the global football canvas. His stint as the head coach of the Israeli national team from 2006 to 2010 further amplified his global stature, as under his guidance, the team reached its all-time highest FIFA ranking of 15th place.

An Everlasting Legacy

Kashtan’s impact on Israeli football has been profound and far-reaching. Recognizing his monumental contributions, Israeli Sports Minister Miki Zohar stated that Kashtan’s legacy in Israeli football is everlasting. His tactical acumen and leadership have not only yielded an impressive array of trophies but also laid the groundwork for the future growth and development of Israeli football. As the global football community mourns his passing, Kashtan’s legacy lives on, echoing in the victories of the teams he once led and in the hearts of football enthusiasts worldwide.

Israel Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

