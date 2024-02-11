Legendary F1 Driver's 1972 Lotus Heads to Auction with Estimated £60,000 Price Tag

A 1972 Lotus car, once owned by the legendary Formula 1 driver Ronnie Peterson, is set to cross the auction block. The anticipated price for this piece of racing history? A minimum of £60,000. This rare automobile, boasting a S130/5 engine and five-speed gearbox, marks Lotus's initial foray into the luxury sports car market.

The 'SuperSwede' and His Lotus

Ronnie Peterson, affectionately known as the 'SuperSwede', was a formidable force in the world of Formula 1 racing. His career spanned a decade, during which he secured ten Grand Prix victories. Tragically, Peterson's life was cut short in 1978 following a devastating crash at the Italian Grand Prix.

Among the relics of his illustrious career is this 1972 Lotus, one of only 115 right-hand drive models ever built. The car comes complete with a photograph of Peterson standing beside it, a poignant reminder of the man who once steered it.

A Car with a Story

This particular Lotus, equipped with its original S130/5 engine and five-speed gearbox, is a testament to the brand's ambition to break into the upscale sports car sector. Despite being nearly half a century old, the vehicle remains in excellent condition, thanks to a previous restoration and meticulous maintenance.

The current bid for this slice of motorsport history stands at £38,250, with ten eager bidders already vying for ownership. As the auction progresses, interest in the car continues to grow, reflecting not only its rarity but also the enduring legacy of the man who once called it his own.

The Final Lap

As the auction for Ronnie Peterson's 1972 Lotus car hurtles towards its conclusion, the anticipation builds. The car, a symbol of both Lotus's early ambitions and Peterson's racing prowess, carries with it a story that transcends its monetary value.

Whether it reaches the estimated £60,000 or surpasses it, one thing is certain: this Lotus car will forever be a part of racing history. And as the gavel falls, signaling the end of the bidding war, the car will embark on a new chapter, carrying the spirit of the 'SuperSwede' along with it.