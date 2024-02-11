Legal Battle Over Aaron Hernandez's Daughter's Trust Fund: A Mother's Fight for Her Child's Future

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the former fiancée of late NFL star Aaron Hernandez, finds herself embroiled in a legal tussle over the trust fund set up for their daughter, Avielle. The dispute, which surfaced on February 11, 2024, revolves around Jenkins-Hernandez's request to use the trust fund to pay for Avielle's dance lessons. However, the trustee, who is responsible for managing the fund, has declined the request, citing that Jenkins-Hernandez already receives $150,000 annually from Hernandez's NFL pension and Social Security for Avielle's daily expenses.

The Unraveling of a Trust

The trust, which still retains around $700,000, was established following Hernandez's suicide in 2017 while serving a life sentence for murder. The trustee, who remains unnamed, has questioned Jenkins-Hernandez's spending habits, pointing to tens of thousands of dollars spent on clothing, home goods, and online shopping. The trustee has also raised concerns about expenditures at luxury department store Harrods and private university classes, which, according to the trustee, are not part of Avielle's daily needs.

A Mother's Defense

Jenkins-Hernandez, who currently serves as Avielle's conservator, maintains that she has not misused any funds and that the trust should be available for Avielle's needs. "Avielle deserves the best," she said in a statement, "and that includes having the opportunity to pursue her passion for dance."

A Battle for Control

The trustee, however, has requested the court to reconsider Jenkins-Hernandez's role as Avielle's conservator. If successful, this move would transfer control of Hernandez's pension and Social Security checks, as well as the trust fund, to a new conservator. This would significantly impact how these funds are managed and spent for Avielle's benefit until she turns 25, when she gains access to the trust.

As the legal battle unfolds, Jenkins-Hernandez's representatives have vehemently denied any wrongdoing. "Shayanna has always acted in Avielle's best interests," her legal team stated. "We are confident that the court will recognize this and uphold her role as conservator."

Meanwhile, the trustee remains steadfast in their stance. "The trust was set up for Avielle's needs, not Shayanna's," they asserted. "We are committed to ensuring that the funds are used responsibly and in accordance with their intended purpose."

As the dispute over the trust fund continues, all eyes are on the court's decision. The ruling will not only determine the management of Avielle's assets but also set a precedent for similar cases involving trust funds and conservatorship.

In this complex narrative of family, finance, and legalities, one thing remains clear: the ultimate goal is to secure Avielle's future. Amidst the back-and-forth, the hope is that the court's decision will serve her best interests, providing her with the resources she needs to thrive.

