Legacy of the Late Bob Lothenbach to Star in Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Winter Mixed Sale

Next in line at the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Winter Mixed sale on February 5, 2023 is the dispersal of breeding stock from the late Bob Lothenbach. Lothenbach, a top-10 owner in 2020 and 2022, passed away in November 2023, leaving behind a legacy marked by his distinctive approach of breeding to race rather than selling. This practice, a rarity in the current era, has made his stock highly sought-after, and over 50 horses from his stock will be up for grabs in Lexington.

Highlighting the Sale: Bell's the One

Leading the sale is the 8-year-old mare Bell's the One. A successful racehorse with over $2 million in earnings and a third-place finish at the 2020 Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, she is hailed as the 'queen of the sale' by Derek MacKenzie of Vinery Sales, the consignor of many of Lothenbach's horses.

Other Notable Mares

Another mare to watch is She Can't Sing, a graded stakes winner and daughter of Bernardini. Audrey's Time, a consistent racehorse in foal to Into Mischief, and No Fault of Mine, also in foal, to Omaha Beach, add to the attractive lineup.

Expectations from the Sale

The sale is expected to draw attention due to the quality and strong pedigree of the horses offered. This reflects Lothenbach's commitment to investing in quality sires and breeding, a standard that has made his horses a coveted acquisition. The Lothenbach Dispersal of Horses of Racing Age, conducted from January 29 through February 2 on Fasig-Tipton Digital, already saw 66 horses sold for $4,840,000. The upcoming sale, with its additional 15 supplemental entries, promises to be an equally exciting event.