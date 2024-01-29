Leeds United's Leo Hjelde Poised for Transfer to Sunderland

In a strategic move towards reconfiguring their lineup, Leeds United is reportedly on the verge of transferring young defender Leo Hjelde to Championship side Sunderland. The anticipated move, set to be finalized before the impending deadline day, is expected to help Sunderland bolster their defense, which has been hit by injuries recently.

Hjelde's Struggles at Leeds

Hjelde joined Leeds from Celtic in 2021, with high hopes of carving out a regular slot for himself in the team. Unfortunately, the Norwegian Under-21 international has struggled to secure a consistent role, appearing only three times this season, two of which were in the Carabao Cup.

A loan stint at Rotherham United in the latter half of the previous season did little to boost his playing time. The arrival of Daniel Farke as Leeds' manager has further hampered Hjelde's prospects, pushing him down the selection order as he does not figure in Farke's tactical plans.

Sunderland's Quest for Stability

Sunderland, under the leadership of manager Michael Beale, has been grappling with defensive vulnerabilities due to injuries to players like Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin. Positioned seventh in the Championship, tied on points with Coventry City, Sunderland is striving to revitalize their chances for a playoff spot. Coventry City, currently holding sixth place, has the advantage of an extra game. Sunderland's recent 3-1 victory over Stoke City bodes well for the team, suggesting a positive momentum as they continue their push for promotion.

Positive Outlook for Hjelde

The move to Sunderland presents Hjelde with a chance to regain form and secure more consistent playing time. Despite the challenges at Leeds, the young defender's potential is recognized, and the transfer could serve as a turning point in his career. Meanwhile, Leeds is expected to delve into the transfer market to replenish their defense, having also seen the departures of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence.