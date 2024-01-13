Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams and Rangers’ Borna Barisic

en English
Football

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
As the transfer window approaches its end, Leeds United is reportedly setting its sights on Nottingham Forest’s defender, Neco Williams, in a bid to bolster its full-back arsenal. This interest is said to be sparked by Luke Ayling’s loan to Middlesbrough and the termination of Djed Spence’s loan. Despite the new Forest manager, Nuno Espirito Santo’s keenness to hold onto Williams, a loan deal might still be on the cards.

Williams: A Coveted Asset

Neco Williams, who has graced the field in 13 matches for Forest this season, is also an international teammate of Leeds’ Welsh players. However, he is expected to remain with his current team in the immediate future. Notably, Williams has previously experienced promotion from the Championship, marking him as a valuable asset for Leeds United should they succeed in securing him.

Barisic: Another Potential Target

In addition to Williams, Leeds United seems to have its radar on Rangers defender, Borna Barisic. With his contract set to expire in the summer, Barisic might be available for a significantly reduced price, potentially enabling Rangers to dodge losing him for free. The 31-year-old Croatian international, boasting 35 caps, has been a stalwart for Rangers, playing 23 times this season, including in European competitions. However, he has been conspicuously absent from the squad recently.

Leeds United’s Strategy

Leeds United’s manager, Daniel Farke, is reportedly looking to foster competition in the full-back position. It appears that Barisic’s wealth of experience holds significant appeal for Farke. As the transfer window’s close looms, Leeds United’s strategic moves to strengthen their full-back options are set to keep fans and pundits intrigued.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

