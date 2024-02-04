Leeds United Preparing New Contract Offer for Jamie Shackleton

Leeds United, the renowned football club, is reportedly readying a new contract offer for Jamie Shackleton, their 24-year-old player. Shackleton's current contract is scheduled to conclude with the end of this season, and the club is keen on extending his tenure. The potential offer comes in light of Shackleton's performances this season, which have been sufficiently impressive to convince the team's manager, Daniel Farke, of his worth, despite Shackleton not being a frequent starter.

Shackleton's Impact

Shackleton has featured in 13 games across all competitions for Leeds United in the current season. While not a regular on the starting lineup, his contributions when called upon have been noteworthy. He recorded an assist in Leeds' thrilling 4-3 victory over Ipswich Town back in August, a performance that significantly bolstered his reputation within the club.

Leeds' Strategy

The decision to offer Shackleton a fresh contract is indicative of Leeds United's appreciation of his potential and the value he brings to the team. By extending Shackleton's contract, Leeds aims to avoid the possibility of losing him as a free agent once his current contract expires. This move is a part of the club's strategy to retain its promising talents and build a robust team for the future.