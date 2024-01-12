Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United

Leeds United’s young midfielder, Jack Jenkins, age 22, has concluded his loan spell at Scunthorpe United and returned to his home club. Jenkins, who was loaned to the National League North side in September, played for the Iron until the end of the deal in January.

Jenkins’ Impact at Scunthorpe United

During his time at Scunthorpe, Jenkins made nine appearances, five of which were starts. He contributed one assist to the team’s tally, which proved to be a significant contribution in a match against Boston United. In this game, he set up another loanee, Connor Smith, from Hearts, to score, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Scunthorpe United’s League Position

Currently, Scunthorpe United is in a strong position in the league. The team is sitting second and is only five points behind the leaders, Tamworth, with a game in hand. The team expressed their gratitude towards Jenkins and Smith for their efforts and wished them all the best for their future endeavors.

Jenkins’ Return to Leeds United

Jenkins, after accumulating a total of 516 minutes of playing time with Scunthorpe United, also known as the Iron, has now returned to his parent club, Leeds United. The Whites will be looking to use his gained experience and skills to their advantage in the forthcoming fixtures.