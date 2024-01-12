en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United

Leeds United’s young midfielder, Jack Jenkins, age 22, has concluded his loan spell at Scunthorpe United and returned to his home club. Jenkins, who was loaned to the National League North side in September, played for the Iron until the end of the deal in January.

Jenkins’ Impact at Scunthorpe United

During his time at Scunthorpe, Jenkins made nine appearances, five of which were starts. He contributed one assist to the team’s tally, which proved to be a significant contribution in a match against Boston United. In this game, he set up another loanee, Connor Smith, from Hearts, to score, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Scunthorpe United’s League Position

Currently, Scunthorpe United is in a strong position in the league. The team is sitting second and is only five points behind the leaders, Tamworth, with a game in hand. The team expressed their gratitude towards Jenkins and Smith for their efforts and wished them all the best for their future endeavors.

Jenkins’ Return to Leeds United

Jenkins, after accumulating a total of 516 minutes of playing time with Scunthorpe United, also known as the Iron, has now returned to his parent club, Leeds United. The Whites will be looking to use his gained experience and skills to their advantage in the forthcoming fixtures.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
8 seconds ago
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
In a bid to foster unity and inclusivity among the youth of various communities, the Indian Army has launched a wrestling championship in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, under the banner of ‘Operation Sadbhavana’. The tournament, designed to align with the ‘Khelo India’ initiative, is part of a broader effort to diversify the sporting interests of
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
3 mins ago
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
Sacred Heart Girls Basketball Team Defeats Undefeated Fosston: A Game Changer
3 mins ago
Sacred Heart Girls Basketball Team Defeats Undefeated Fosston: A Game Changer
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
19 seconds ago
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
37 seconds ago
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
2 mins ago
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
9 seconds
Indian Army Launches Wrestling Championship to Foster Harmony in Jammu and Kashmir
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
20 seconds
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
38 seconds
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
40 seconds
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
49 seconds
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
1 min
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
2 mins
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
2 mins
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
2 mins
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app