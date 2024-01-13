Leeds United Eyes West Ham’s Ben Johnson in Bid to Bolster Defence

Leeds United, a Championship contender, is reportedly eyeing a strategic acquisition to bolster their defense ahead of the January transfer deadline. The club’s target is none other than Ben Johnson, a versatile defender from Premier League club, West Ham United. With only two Premier League appearances this season, Johnson, 23, may find the potential move appealing, offering him more regular playing opportunities.

Johnson’s Versatility a Key Attraction

What makes Johnson an attractive prospect for Leeds is his versatility. Capable of operating as both a right back and a left back, Johnson could provide Leeds with the defensive reinforcement they need. However, the nature of the potential transfer is still under consideration. It remains to be seen whether Leeds will opt for a loan deal or a permanent transfer.

Leeds’ Push for Promotion

This move is part of Leeds United’s broader strategy to strengthen their squad as they push for promotion to the Premier League. Besides Johnson, Leeds United is also reportedly monitoring Burnley’s Connor Roberts and Wales international Neco Williams. However, Johnson’s expiring contract at West Ham, coupled with his limited playing time under manager David Moyes, might tilt the scales in his favor.

Competition for Johnson

Leeds United is not the only club interested in Johnson. Southampton, Sheffield United, and Rangers have also shown interest in the defender. With his contract expiring in six months and Johnson having declined offers to extend his stay at West Ham, a transfer tussle is expected before the February 1st deadline.