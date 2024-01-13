en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Leeds United Eyes West Ham’s Ben Johnson in Bid to Bolster Defence

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
Leeds United Eyes West Ham’s Ben Johnson in Bid to Bolster Defence

Leeds United, a Championship contender, is reportedly eyeing a strategic acquisition to bolster their defense ahead of the January transfer deadline. The club’s target is none other than Ben Johnson, a versatile defender from Premier League club, West Ham United. With only two Premier League appearances this season, Johnson, 23, may find the potential move appealing, offering him more regular playing opportunities.

Johnson’s Versatility a Key Attraction

What makes Johnson an attractive prospect for Leeds is his versatility. Capable of operating as both a right back and a left back, Johnson could provide Leeds with the defensive reinforcement they need. However, the nature of the potential transfer is still under consideration. It remains to be seen whether Leeds will opt for a loan deal or a permanent transfer.

Leeds’ Push for Promotion

This move is part of Leeds United’s broader strategy to strengthen their squad as they push for promotion to the Premier League. Besides Johnson, Leeds United is also reportedly monitoring Burnley’s Connor Roberts and Wales international Neco Williams. However, Johnson’s expiring contract at West Ham, coupled with his limited playing time under manager David Moyes, might tilt the scales in his favor.

Competition for Johnson

Leeds United is not the only club interested in Johnson. Southampton, Sheffield United, and Rangers have also shown interest in the defender. With his contract expiring in six months and Johnson having declined offers to extend his stay at West Ham, a transfer tussle is expected before the February 1st deadline.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
18 seconds ago
St. Louis Cardinals Acknowledge Mishandling of Willson Contreras' Debut Season, Look Ahead to Redemption
The year 2023 marked the debut season of Willson Contreras, an All-Star from the Chicago Cubs, with the St. Louis Cardinals. It was a year that held much promise but was riddled with criticism and disagreements, primarily from an underperforming pitching staff. However, even amid this turbulence, Contreras was able to maintain, and even improve,
St. Louis Cardinals Acknowledge Mishandling of Willson Contreras' Debut Season, Look Ahead to Redemption
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
2 mins ago
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
3 mins ago
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
Troy Johnson's Relay Catch Stuns Spectators, Central Districts Clinch Victory
22 seconds ago
Troy Johnson's Relay Catch Stuns Spectators, Central Districts Clinch Victory
URI Basketball Insights, Severe Winter Storm, and AFI Awards: A Comprehensive U.S. News Round-Up
35 seconds ago
URI Basketball Insights, Severe Winter Storm, and AFI Awards: A Comprehensive U.S. News Round-Up
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
2 mins ago
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
Latest Headlines
World News
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
16 seconds
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
St. Louis Cardinals Acknowledge Mishandling of Willson Contreras' Debut Season, Look Ahead to Redemption
18 seconds
St. Louis Cardinals Acknowledge Mishandling of Willson Contreras' Debut Season, Look Ahead to Redemption
Troy Johnson's Relay Catch Stuns Spectators, Central Districts Clinch Victory
22 seconds
Troy Johnson's Relay Catch Stuns Spectators, Central Districts Clinch Victory
URI Basketball Insights, Severe Winter Storm, and AFI Awards: A Comprehensive U.S. News Round-Up
35 seconds
URI Basketball Insights, Severe Winter Storm, and AFI Awards: A Comprehensive U.S. News Round-Up
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
2 mins
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
2 mins
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
2 mins
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
2 mins
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok
3 mins
Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
26 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
47 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app