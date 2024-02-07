Leeds United Backed by Olympian Michael Phelps and Elite Athletes

Leeds United, the English football team, has made a remarkable stride in its journey. The team's ownership group, 49ers Enterprises, has successfully gathered an impressive cohort of renowned athletes to support the club. This San Francisco-based group, which claimed the remaining stake from Andrea Radrizzani in July of the past year, lists among its ranks significant sports figures like golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, basketball player Larry Nance Jr., and notably, Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps.

Phelps Backs Leeds United

Phelps, an icon in the swimming world with a record-breaking haul of 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, expressed his backing for Leeds United in a unique way. Following the team's recent 4-1 triumph over Plymouth, he posted a photo on social media, donning the team's shirt. This endorsement comes at a pivotal moment for Leeds, as they charge towards promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United's Rise in Championship

Currently, Leeds United occupies the third spot in the Championship, trailing just a point behind second-place Southampton. Their ambition is further bolstered as they eye the FA Cup fifth round, where they are set to battle either Chelsea or Aston Villa. The support from global sports figures like Phelps could provide a vital morale boost for the team.

A United Front for Leeds United

Phelps, along with other elite athletes, has taken an active role in backing 49ers Enterprises' takeover of Leeds United. His public display of support, featuring a photograph with his sons clad in United shirts, was shared on his Instagram profile. Joining Phelps in this venture are other high-profile investors such as Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Larry Nance Jr., T.J. McConnell, Andre Iguodala, Myles Jack, Joe Staley, Erik Johnson, Gabe Landeskog, and Russell Westbrook. Their involvement with Leeds United paints a promising picture for the club's future.