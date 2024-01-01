en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Leeds United Back in Form: Highlights from Recent UK Football Matches

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Leeds United Back in Form: Highlights from Recent UK Football Matches

Leeds United, the recently struggling football behemoth, found their footing again with a confident 2-0 lead against Birmingham City in the first half of their latest face-off. Patrick Bamford and Dan James netted for the Whites, leaving Birmingham grappling to leave a mark on the game.

Goals Galore and Resilient Performances

Elsewhere, the Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United match saw both teams display grit and determination, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Sammie Szmodics, the Rovers’ star player, scored his promising 16th goal of the season, further solidifying his place in the team. Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle and Watford’s match was a spectacle for the fans, with Plymouth leading 3-2 at half-time, continuing the trend of high-scoring home games.

Leicester’s Saving Grace and Southampton’s Unbeaten Streak

Leicester City managed to scrape a 1-0 lead over Huddersfield Town, thanks to Tom Cannon’s decisive goal, despite an overall tepid performance from the Foxes. In contrast, Norwich City and Southampton’s match remained goalless, with Southampton’s players eyeing to extend their formidable unbeaten streak to 18 games.

Remarkable Comebacks and Halftime Stalemates

In League Two, Wrexham made a stunning comeback, scoring thrice in the added time to take a 3-1 lead against Barrow. Stoke City and Ipswich Town, and Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, were locked in scoreless games, with both matches eagerly awaiting a breakthrough in the second half.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals

By Salman Khan

McMillan Triumphs in Amos Super Cup: A Victory for Local Talent and Unity

By Salman Khan

Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup

By Salman Khan

Fiesta Bowl Showdown: Oregon Ducks Favored Over Liberty Flames

By Salman Khan

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge ...
@Malawi · 10 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge ...
heart comment 0
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023

By Salman Khan

Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket

By Salman Khan

David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott’s Contract as Head Coach till 2024

By Salman Khan

Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions

By Salman Khan

Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions
Latest Headlines
World News
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
1 min
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
2 mins
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
2 mins
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development
4 mins
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development
McMillan Triumphs in Amos Super Cup: A Victory for Local Talent and Unity
4 mins
McMillan Triumphs in Amos Super Cup: A Victory for Local Talent and Unity
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
5 mins
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in Heart Failure Patients
5 mins
STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in Heart Failure Patients
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
6 mins
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
7 mins
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
17 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
35 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
42 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
46 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app