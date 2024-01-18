Leeds United Announces Ticket Details for Championship Match Against Swansea City

Leeds United, the esteemed Championship team, have unveiled the ticket details for their much-anticipated away game against Swansea City. The clash, part of the Sky Bet Championship, is slated to take place on Tuesday, 13th February 2024, at the Swansea.com Stadium. Fans eagerly awaiting the match can tune in to Sky Sports at 7.45pm for live coverage.

Ticket Allocation and Sale Phases

Leeds United has clarified the ticket sale dates and phases, as well as the allocation numbers. The club has secured a total of 1,971 tickets for its ardent supporters, which will be offered for sale online in four distinct phases. The first phase of the ticket sale is set to commence at 1pm on Wednesday, 24th February.

Ticket Pricing

The pricing structure for the tickets is based on the category of the buyer. Adult fans will be required to pay £34 for a ticket. For seniors over 65, armed forces personnel, full-time students with valid identification, and those under 21, the ticket price is set at £21. Tickets for under-18s are priced at £15, while under-12s can procure a ticket for £12.

Additional Information

Leeds United has also provided other essential information for their fans. Details on official coach travel and accessible car parking have been released, ensuring that all spectators can plan their journey to the Swansea.com Stadium in advance and enjoy the exhilarating match without any hassles.