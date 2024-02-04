Leeds Rhinos stamp victory in pre-season clash against Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos, in their final pre-season skirmish, managed to secure a victory over Hull KR with a triumphant score of 26-18. The game featured a spectacular performance by the team's new signing, Brodie Croft, who scored a try and assisted in two others. This remarkable contribution played a pivotal role in the Rhinos' comeback from a 12-4 halftime deficit, marking a momentous start to the season.

Standout Performances

Undeniably, the star of the match was Brodie Croft. His stellar performance, marked by a combination of agility and tactical brilliance, set the game alight. With two assists and a try to his name, he demonstrated a formidable running threat and an all-round game that spoke volumes about his confidence and ability to perform on the grand stage.

Fresh Faces on the Field

The game also saw a display of impressive talent from the Rhinos' young players. One player, in particular, exhibited a level of skill that could potentially earn them a spot in the upcoming match against the Salford Red Devils in the first round of the Betfred Super League on February 12. The match also featured several players from outside the main squad, including Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Fergus McCormack, Riley Lumb, and Jack Smith. Each of these players took the opportunity to showcase their abilities on the field, hinting at the depth of talent within the Rhinos' ranks.

Looking Ahead

As the pre-season comes to a close, Leeds Rhinos' victory over Hull KR has set a positive tone for the season ahead. The team will now look to carry this momentum into their upcoming match against Salford Red Devils, anticipating a thrilling start to the Betfred Super League.