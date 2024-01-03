Leeds City Council to Transform Fearnville Leisure Centre into Sports and Wellbeing Hub

Leeds City Council unveils an ambitious plan to reinvent Fearnville Leisure Centre in Gipton, Leeds, transforming it into a comprehensive sports and wellbeing hub. This initiative aims to replace the outdated facility with a state-of-the-art one, enhancing the existing infrastructure and investing in the health and wellbeing of the community.

Revamping Fearnville Leisure Centre

The proposed wellbeing centre is slated to be constructed on the King George V Playing Fields, incorporating the current site. It is set to house a plethora of indoor amenities, such as a primary swimming pool, learner pool, sports hall, fitness studios, spin room, and a large gym furnished with 120 stations. Supplementing these indoor facilities are a community café and an adventure play area, designed to foster community bonding and engagement.

Improving Outdoor Amenities

Plans also entail significant upgrades to the outdoor amenities, including an all-weather pitch, tennis courts, a skatepark, and a play zone. These enhancements aim to provide diverse physical activity options to the residents, promoting an active lifestyle. Moreover, the project champions environmental sustainability. With tree-planting and soft landscaping initiatives, it seeks to augment the site’s biodiversity, creating habitats for various wildlife, and offering opportunities for residents to connect with nature.

Community Impact and Future Plans

Cllr Salma Arif, expressing her support for the project, stated that the new centre will serve as a critical resource for the Gipton & Harehills and Killingbeck & Seacroft communities, as well as the broader east Leeds area. She noted the potential of the initiative to boost physical activity, community inclusion, and engagement. Despite two unsuccessful attempts to obtain funding from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, the council remains steadfast in its commitment to progress with the project. The funding for the redevelopment will be sourced from external grants, the council’s capital programme, and developer contributions. The council aims to begin construction in 2024.