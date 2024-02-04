Leeds City Council Set To Invest £800,000 in Upgrading Public Swimming Pools

Leeds City Council has unveiled an ambitious plan to invest £800,000 in the maintenance and upgrade of 11 publicly owned swimming pools across the city in the next two years. The significant investment is part of an initiative aimed at ensuring that these recreational facilities meet high standards of safety and cleanliness.

Maintenance Work and Upgrades

The maintenance work stipulated in the plan includes essential repairs to pump and valve equipment, which are pivotal components of a well-functioning swimming pool. Additionally, the scheme will facilitate enhancements to the cleaning and filtration systems of the pools, further bolstering the council's commitment to providing safe and clean recreational facilities to its residents.

Impact on the City's Leisure Centers

The upgrade initiative will have a significant impact on various leisure centers in Leeds, including but not limited to Rothwell Leisure Centre, Chippindale Pool, John Smeaton Leisure Centre, Wetherby Leisure Centre, Aireborough Leisure Centre, and Fearnville Leisure Centre. These facilities will undergo essential upgrades aimed at ensuring their swimming pools are in good condition for public use.

Contributing to Leeds' Carbon Neutral Goal

Furthermore, the upgrades aim to support the council's efforts to become carbon neutral. This objective will be achieved by ensuring that the pool equipment is not only fully functional but also efficient, thereby reducing unnecessary energy consumption. The Leeds City Council's investment in these upgrades is, therefore, a step towards sustainable recreational facilities and a reduced carbon footprint for the city.