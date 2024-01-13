en English
Football

Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson’s ‘Hairdryer Treatment’ at Manchester United

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Former Manchester United player, Lee Sharpe, recently shared an intense encounter with the club’s legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, known for his ‘hairdryer treatment’ – a term that encapsulates his fierce verbal scoldings. Sharpe, who joined the team at the tender age of 17 in 1988, got a firsthand experience of Ferguson’s strict management style.

Ferguson’s Uncompromising Approach

Alex Ferguson, who served as the manager from 1986 to 2013, was renowned for pushing players hard, irrespective of their status or tenure with the club, and academy players like Sharpe were not exempted from this treatment. One such instance happened when Sharpe was just 18. Following a dismal first-half performance in a crucial match against Liverpool at Anfield, Ferguson did not mince his words. He bluntly instructed Sharpe to sell his house, car, and even his dog, and to leave the club.

Harsh Lessons, Humorous Memories

While this encounter may seem excessively harsh, Sharpe, now 52, looks back at it with a sense of humor. He recognizes Ferguson’s approach as a calculated strategy designed to extract the best performance from his players. Sharpe’s career at Manchester United is a testament to the effectiveness of this strategy. He made 245 appearances for the club, clinched three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the 1992 League Cup under Ferguson’s guidance.

Other Players on Ferguson’s Management Style

Sharpe is not the only player to reflect on Ferguson’s management style. Juan Sebastian Veron, who commanded a £28.1 million fee, admitted that he did not meet expectations during his time at Manchester United. He found the physical conditioning in English football challenging, resulting in inconsistent performances. However, he also praised Ferguson’s intense management style, even though he struggled to meet Ferguson’s expectations consistently.

Football Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

