en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Lee Sharpe Expresses Concern Over Marcus Rashford’s Recent Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Lee Sharpe Expresses Concern Over Marcus Rashford’s Recent Performance

In a recent interview with The Sun, former Manchester United player, Lee Sharpe, voiced his concerns about Marcus Rashford’s performance in the FA Cup match against Wigan Athletic. Despite United’s 2-0 victory that secured their ticket to the fourth round, Rashford’s lackluster performance became a topic of debate.

Missed Opportunities

The game saw Rashford missing several opportunities to convert chances into goals. The usually dynamic player seemed to lack the focus and directness that has been a trademark of his game. This unexpected dip in form compared to the previous season has raised questions. Sharpe wondered if off-pitch concerns or confidence issues might be affecting his focus. He was particularly critical of Rashford’s apparent hesitation to challenge defenders aggressively, a trait usually expected in an FA Cup tie.

A Matter of Confidence or Arrogance?

Sharpe stopped short of labelling Rashford as lazy but suggested that the player’s subdued performance could be a result of possible arrogance or a lack of confidence. He noted Rashford’s lack of sprint, authority, and his tendency to second-guess himself during the game.

Unquestionable Talent

Despite his criticism, Sharpe acknowledged Rashford’s undeniable talent and ability. He asserted that Rashford’s current form does not diminish his capabilities. He remains hopeful that this is a temporary phase and that Rashford will soon return to his usual spirited self, scoring goals and creating opportunities for United.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Manchester United's FA Cup Clash with Eastleigh Possibly Heading to Neutral Ground
In a twist of fate that captures the essence of the FA Cup’s romantic unpredictability, Manchester United’s potential fourth-round match against Eastleigh may be played on neutral ground due to the limited capacity of Eastleigh’s home stadium. The National League club, with a stadium seating only 5,192 spectators, is far smaller than the grandeur of
Manchester United's FA Cup Clash with Eastleigh Possibly Heading to Neutral Ground
Ronda Rousey's Contract Negotiations Unveiled Amidst UFC Antitrust Lawsuit
7 mins ago
Ronda Rousey's Contract Negotiations Unveiled Amidst UFC Antitrust Lawsuit
Clippers Triumph Over Raptors: A Display of NBA Talent and Team Dynamics
10 mins ago
Clippers Triumph Over Raptors: A Display of NBA Talent and Team Dynamics
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
2 mins ago
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
Graeme Swann Counsels England: 'Avoid Verbal Confrontations with Virat Kohli'
5 mins ago
Graeme Swann Counsels England: 'Avoid Verbal Confrontations with Virat Kohli'
Rahul Dravid Discusses Challenges and Strategy Ahead of T20 Match Against Afghanistan
6 mins ago
Rahul Dravid Discusses Challenges and Strategy Ahead of T20 Match Against Afghanistan
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United's FA Cup Clash with Eastleigh Possibly Heading to Neutral Ground
2 mins
Manchester United's FA Cup Clash with Eastleigh Possibly Heading to Neutral Ground
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
2 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
3 mins
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena
4 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
4 mins
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Deep Dive into Roles, Challenges, and Implications
5 mins
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Deep Dive into Roles, Challenges, and Implications
A Tangle of Priorities: Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill vs Poverty
5 mins
A Tangle of Priorities: Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill vs Poverty
Graeme Swann Counsels England: 'Avoid Verbal Confrontations with Virat Kohli'
5 mins
Graeme Swann Counsels England: 'Avoid Verbal Confrontations with Virat Kohli'
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
5 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
5 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app