South Korea

Lee Kang In and Lee Naeun: A Blossoming Romance or Just Friendship?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Lee Kang In and Lee Naeun: A Blossoming Romance or Just Friendship?

Paris Saint-Germain soccer player Lee Kang In and former APRIL member Lee Naeun are at the center of swirling romance rumors, according to an exclusive report published by The Fact. The report surfaced, following an anonymous tip-off and subsequent observations of the pair on numerous dates in various locations. The list includes Naeun’s residence and vehicle, and the National Soccer Team’s dormitories and hotel.

Details of the Alleged Romantic Encounters

The Fact provided a litany of specific details that fueled the rumors. One of the instances includes the couple purportedly sharing ice cream outside Naeun’s apartment in Gyeonggi-do. Another revelation was Lee Kang In joining Naeun in her car after team practice on November 14 and 15, 2023. These observations gave rise to speculations about their relationship status.

Timing of the Report

The report emerged close on the heels of South Korea’s formidable 5-0 victory against Singapore in a qualifying game for the FIFA World Cup 2026 – AFC. The timing only added a fresh layer of intrigue to the developing narrative, with fans and media alike keen on deciphering the nature of the interactions between the two celebrities.

Official Statements on the Rumors

However, in the wake of these rumors, both Lee Naeun and her agency, Namoo Actors, have firmly denied the relationship. They maintain that the two are simply friends and that she had received match tickets from the soccer player. Lee Kang In’s management, on the other hand, opted for silence, declining to comment on the matter. As of now, the rumors remain unverified, leaving fans and followers in a state of suspense.

South Korea Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

