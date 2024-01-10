LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles

In a landmark move for the sports memorabilia and trading card industry, NBA superstar LeBron James has inked a multiyear trading card sponsorship deal with Fanatics Collectibles. This significant shift breaks LeBron’s longstanding relationship with Upper Deck, his sponsor for over two decades.

Dynamic Duo on a Trading Card

The partnership will officially kick off with the release of a special Bowman brand trading card featuring dual autographs from LeBron James and his son, Bronny. Slated for release on January 19, this unique card will be a prized possession for collectors and fans alike. It also signals the introduction of new inventory of signed LeBron James trading cards after a few years of hiatus from official card autographing.

Financial Implications and The Power of LeBron’s Influence

Although the financial specifics of the agreement remain undisclosed, industry experts estimate it could exceed $5 million annually. LeBron James, with his high-grade trading cards having been sold for as much as $5 million during the earlier stages of his career, is considered the most valuable athlete in the current NBA roster. This deal, therefore, is not only expected to provide exclusive signed cards but also to leverage James’s influence to promote the trading card industry overall.

Fanatics Collectibles: The Rising Titan

Fanatics Collectibles, a division of the sports platform company Fanatics valued at $31 billion, has been making significant strides in the industry. Led by Michael Rubin, the company acquired Topps for $500 million in 2022 and is set to become the official NBA trading card maker from 2026, succeeding Panini. The acquisition of exclusive rights to produce James’s trading cards is a substantial victory for Fanatics, further solidifying its position in the industry.

As part of the launch, James has narrated a short video titled ‘Origin of Greatness,’ highlighting the beginnings of various Fanatics athlete partners. This transition to Fanatics is not LeBron’s first shift between major sponsors; he previously left Coca-Cola to endorse rival Pepsi in 2021. It remains to be seen how this new partnership will shape the future of the sports memorabilia and trading card industry.