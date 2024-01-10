LeBron James Forges New Multi-Year Partnership with Fanatics Collectibles

In a significant shift for the sports memorabilia industry, LeBron James, the acclaimed Los Angeles Lakers basketball player, has forged a multiyear deal with Fanatics Inc.'s collectibles division. This development follows the termination of James' prior contract with Upper Deck, a rival trading-card manufacturer. The LeBron James acquisition is a major score for Fanatics Collectibles, which is on track to secure licensing rights for significant professional sports, including basketball and football.

Advertisment

LeBron James: A Valuable Addition to Fanatics

LeBron James' partnership with Fanatics catapults the rapidly expanding company into new heights. With the inclusion of James, one of the world's most influential and highly regarded athletes, Fanatics Collectibles is poised to enhance its offerings and appeal to a broad spectrum of sports enthusiasts and collectors. The partnership will feature a unique sports trading card showcasing LeBron and his son, Bronny, a part of the 2023-24 Bowman University Chrome Basketball set.

End of a 20-Year Partnership with Upper Deck

Advertisment

This partnership signals the end of a 20-year relationship between James and Upper Deck. The new alliance, estimated to be worth over $5 million per year, has made Fanatics the exclusive basketball trading card producer for the NBA. This shift is a critical move for both James and Fanatics in the sports memorabilia market.

Opening New Chapters

The deal marks a new chapter in LeBron's trading card career. Besides his appearance alongside Bronny in the Bowman University Chrome Basketball set, the partnership will include a new inventory of signed cards and memorabilia. However, the agreement is limited to cards, unlike James' previous contract with Upper Deck that included memorabilia. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Moreover, Fanatics is currently embroiled in a legal tussle with Panini over its basketball league deal. Despite this, the partnership with LeBron James is expected to significantly impact the trading card market and further propel Fanatics' growth in the sector.