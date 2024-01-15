Lebanon Wrestling Team Misses Back-to-Back Titles at Sagamore Conference Tournament

In a thrilling encounter at the Sagamore Conference Tournament held on Saturday, the Lebanon wrestling team narrowly missed securing back-to-back titles, conceding to Southmont by a razor-thin margin of one point. The final score being 217.5 for Southmont and 216.5 for Lebanon, signifying a closely fought competition.

Advertisment

Lebanon's Strong Performance

Jacob King, the coach of the Lebanon team, expressed immense pride in his team's effort, despite a few matches not swinging in their favor. The team boasted three wrestlers who made their mark by winning their respective weight classes: Braxton Aragon (113 pounds), Zach Tranum (144 pounds), and Mason Crew (190 pounds). Aragon and Crew both emerged victorious in their final matches with decisive conquests, while Tranum achieved a technical fall in his showdown. Lebanon also had the honor of two runners-up and several third and fourth place finishers, showcasing the depth of talent in the team.

Western Boone's Determination

Advertisment

Western Boone, although short-handed, showcased great resolve by securing the sixth position overall. They had three runners-up and several other placements, reflecting their unwavering spirit and potential. Head coach Wes Mikesell acknowledged small mistakes that need to be addressed before the sectionals, indicating a focus on continuous improvement.

Looking Ahead

Both Lebanon and Western Boone are gazing ahead to enhance their performances in the upcoming competitions. Coach King's satisfaction with the team's performance resonates with their determination to strive for excellence, while Coach Mikesell's recognition of areas for improvement reflects a growth mindset. The tournament, as reported by Will Willems, the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter, brought to light the tenacity and sportsmanship of the local teams, promising exciting matches in the future.