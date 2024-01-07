en English
India

Leander Paes: A Journey From Kolkata’s Maidan to International Tennis Hall of Fame

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Leander Paes: A Journey From Kolkata’s Maidan to International Tennis Hall of Fame

Under the expansive sky overlooking Kolkata’s verdant Maidan, tennis legend Leander Paes reflects on the journey that has seen him traverse the world’s tennis courts. The first male player from Asia to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Paes’ story is one of perseverance, legacy, and an unwavering belief in the power of dreams.

A Tribute to His Roots

At the heart of Paes’ success, he attributes his victories to the twin pillars of his life – his parents, both accomplished athletes, and the unwavering support of millions of Indians. His induction into the Hall of Fame is not just a personal triumph, but a landmark moment for Indian tennis, igniting the hopes of countless young aspirants, daring them to believe in their own potential.

The Making of a Champion

The legacy that Paes inherited from his parents, and the responsibility of representing his family, school, city, and country, have been key influences in his development as a player. But beyond the lineage, Paes emphasizes that champions are crafted through the crucible of mental strength, relentless practice, and an indomitable resilience.

Indian Tennis: A Legacy Unfulfilled

Despite the heights he has reached, Paes’ gaze is not just fixed on the past but also the future of Indian tennis. He laments the lack of continuation of his legacy, highlighting the struggles of today’s Indian tennis players who grapple with inadequate funding and support systems. A pivotal moment in his journey was his mugging in New York, which only solidified his determination to succeed. He wonders aloud whether crowd funding could be a viable model for Indian tennis, suggesting that other sporting bodies could learn from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a beacon of resource management and talent nurturing.

A Future in Nurturing Talent

While Paes refrains from commenting on the All India Tennis Association’s (AITA) shortcomings, he expresses his interest in using his expertise and influence to nurture future talent and contribute to sports education in India. His story is a testament to the power of belief and the human spirit’s capacity to overcome adversity, etching his name not just in the annals of tennis history, but in the hearts of millions around the world.

India Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

