Leaked 2024 US Soccer Jerseys Stir Fanbase: Homage to 'Bomb Pop' Era

Main Storyline: While there's plenty of controversy surrounding both the United States Men's National Team and the USWNT these days, it's something else entirely that stole headlines on Friday. After the USWNT's embarrassing loss to Mexico in the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup, most fans were focused on the repeatedly poor on-field results and the performance of captain Lindsay Horan. Now, however, attention has shifted. That's because both the men's and women's 2024 jerseys appear to have leaked, and fans don't know how to feel.

Designs That Divide Opinion

The alleged home kit is fairly simple, showing an all-white design with a pattern in the stitching and the US flag on the trim. It doesn't differ much from similar USA home jerseys. The away jersey, however, is much more divisive. It is mostly royal blue before A jagged, diagonal white line near the bottom and a red corner. Those jerseys reminded fans of the so-called 'Bomb Pop' jerseys that were worn at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. The name, of course, stems from the legendary popsicle brand. Both jerseys feature US Soccer crest in full color on the upper left chest area. Unlike a year ago, when the USWNT revealed its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kits, fans were more divided on the new releases.

Fan Reactions and Expectations

"Nike's World Cup kits for the USMNT were so bad that I actually kind of like these. That's how low the bar is," one fan tweeted. While another said "I am literally begging them to get someone else to make the kits." So, what do we think? Are the new US soccer jerseys a must cop?

The Verdict on the New Kits

With the leak of the new kits for the US men's and women's national teams, the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with particular attention paid to the away jersey's nostalgic nod to the 'bomb pop' kits from a decade ago. Despite mixed but mostly favorable opinions, it's clear the designs have sparked a significant conversation among fans ahead of their official release.