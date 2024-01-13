en English
Football

League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town’s Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County

On an electric afternoon in Blundell Park, League Two football teams Grimsby Town and Notts County exploded into a 5-5 draw. The match witnessed a whirlwind of ten goals, with Grimsby’s Harry Wood, a 21-year-old debutant loaned from Hull, scoring a last-minute equalizer. The midfield dynamo was thrown into the fray in the 94th minute and made an immediate impact, his first touch in professional football found the back of the net, offsetting David McGoldrick’s second goal, which had given Notts County the lead.

A Game of Highs and Lows

Both teams traded blows throughout the match, with the lead changing hands multiple times. Grimsby, steered by captain Danny Rose, Abo Eisa, and Harry Clifton, took the lead three times. Notts County responded with equal might, finding the net through David McGoldrick, Macaulay Langstaff, and Aaron Nemane. The match, likened by Grimsby’s manager, David Artell, to ‘a basketball game on a football pitch’, exemplified the high-scoring nature of both sides, painting a picture of dazzling attack and porous defense.

Elsewhere in League One

Meanwhile, in League One, Portsmouth suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at home against Leyton Orient. Despite the loss, however, Portsmouth maintained their position at the top of the league standings. Leyton Orient’s victory was clinched with goals from Shaq Forde, Jordan Brown, and Dan Agyei. The defeat was further underscored by a missed penalty by Colby Bishop, which epitomized Portsmouth’s woeful day.

Mason-Clark’s Brace Lifts Peterborough, Fleetwood’s Woes Continue

Peterborough United ascended to second place after a 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic, all thanks to a brace from Ephron Mason-Clark. In contrast, Fleetwood Town, League One’s bottom team, suffered their third consecutive loss under their new manager, Charlie Adam, after a 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United. Sully Kaikai’s late goal for Cambridge compounded Fleetwood’s problems, making it three losses in as many matches since Adam’s arrival.

Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

