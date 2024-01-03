League of Legends Stalwart Duy Ascends to Viking Esports Co-Ownership

Le Trong Duy, popularly known as Duy, has been unveiled as the co-owner of Viking Esports, marking a significant milestone in his decade-long career in the League of Legends (LoL) scene. This announcement comes ten years after Duy kick-started his LoL journey with Vikings Gaming, the precursor to Viking Esports.

Duy’s contributions to the LoL community

Throughout his illustrious career, Duy has made substantial contributions to both the domestic and regional LoL community. His prowess, tactical acumen, and unique style of play have set him apart and earned him a place in the annals of eSports. As the head coach of the Vietnam national LoL team, Duy led them to the semifinals at the 19th Asian Games. He also served as an advisor to Vietnam’s Team Whale at the 2023 World Championship, further cementing his position as one of the most influential figures in the LoL scene.

Competitive career and milestones

Duy’s competitive career has seen him compete at the highest level in the LPL, China’s premier professional league for LoL. He represented Snakes Esports and Suning, achieving a significant milestone in becoming the first Vietnamese player to reach the World Championship finals with Suning, although they were eventually defeated by Damwon Gaming. These achievements stand as a testament to Duy’s skill and dedication to the game.

Future plans and rumors

In 2023, Duy shifted his focus to streaming, coaching, and consulting, generating rumors about a possible return to the LPL, either as a player or head coach for Bilibili Gaming. These rumors were quashed by BLG, leaving fans in suspense about Duy’s next move. Amidst this uncertainty, a significant development occurred – a transfer deal allowing Viking Esports to acquire a slot in the 2024 season of the Vietnam Championship Series (VCS) from Saigon Buffalo Esports has been finalized, signaling a new journey for both Vikings and Duy.