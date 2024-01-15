League of Legends Season 14: Changing Game Dynamics and the Rising Influence of the Support Role

Season 14 of League of Legends (LoL) has ushered in a transformative wave, redefining the game's dynamics with its notable removal of Mythic items. This evolution is not just reshaping champion builds, but also broadening the viability of a diverse array of champions. The heart of this metamorphosis lies in the reworking and introduction of Support items, which have risen to a dominant stature in the game.

The Rising Influence of Support Role

The Support role, often underappreciated in the past, has now arguably reached an unprecedented peak in influence. The new Support items offer remarkable stats at a relatively low cost of 2200 or 2300 gold. This cost-efficiency enables Support players to complete their builds quickly, thereby exerting a stronger presence during the early and mid-game stages.

Implications of New Item Dynamics

The affordability and effectiveness of these items have not just impacted the Support role. Players from other roles, including Jungle and Top lane, have begun incorporating Support items into their builds. Tanks, in particular, have benefitted from items like Locket of the Iron Solari and Redemption, leading to an imbalance in the game where tanks become excessively powerful.

Community Reactions and Future Predictions

High-profile players have exploited this strategy, leading to a mixed response from the community. Some players have voiced dissatisfaction over the perceived overpowered state of tank champions and the potential reduction in game enjoyment. Speculations are rife that Riot Games may intervene by adjusting the cost of Support items. However, such a move could negatively impact the Support role's newfound influence. For now, Support players are advised to leverage the current item dynamics, as future changes remain uncertain.