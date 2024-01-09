en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

League of Legends LCS 2024 Season Kickoff: New Changes and Spring Split Schedule

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
League of Legends LCS 2024 Season Kickoff: New Changes and Spring Split Schedule

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), one of the most prominent esports competitions globally, is gearing up for its 2024 season, set to kick off with the Spring Split on January 20. With the LCS now under the leadership of Commissioner MarkZ, a series of changes have been announced, all aimed at elevating the competition and the viewing experience.

League Reshaping and New Initiatives

In an unexpected move, the number of teams in the LCS has been reduced to eight. Nevertheless, the popular double round-robin format will be retained, and the battles will continue to be best-of-ones. The Spring Split is now condensed into a six-week period, punctuated by a two-week break, thus eliminating any prolonged downtime before the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI).

The Spring Finals have been set for March 31. Addressing community concerns about lengthy wait times between games, Riot Games will introduce a new system. Teams will carry out the drafting phase during the ongoing game, with the recorded footage being played to the audience after the fact. This innovative approach promises to keep the action flowing and the audience engaged.

Enhanced Broadcasting and Community Engagement

Viewers can also look forward to an enriched broadcast, peppered with creative content and designed to maintain fan engagement. The broadcast will feature live interactions, encouraging viewer participation with polls, predictions, and a forthcoming co-streaming program.

In an effort to maintain transparency, Riot Games has pledged to reassess these new initiatives based on community feedback. The 2024 season is set to commence with a weekend of games starting January 20, headlined by a rematch of the 2023 LCS Championship grand finals between NRG and Cloud9.

Global Changes Impacting LCS

Moreover, Riot Games has also announced major changes for the 2024 international tournaments, including MSI and the League of Legends World Championship (Worlds). MSI will be held in Chengdu, China, and the winner will secure an automatic spot at Worlds. There will also be additional seeding for the top-performing regions. The double-elimination format prevails, and the grand finals of Worlds 2024 are slated to be held at the iconic O2 Arena in London, UK.

These changes exemplify Riot Games’ commitment to the evolution of esports, constantly aiming to enhance viewer experience and competitive integrity. As fans eagerly anticipate the new season, the question remains: who will rise to the challenge in this revamped LCS landscape?

0
Gaming Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
14 mins ago
Mastering Fortnite Hot Spots: Strategies for Securing Superior Weapons
Fortnite, the popular online video game, offers an array of tactical opportunities for players, and one such key feature is the introduction of Hot Spots. These gold-lettered areas, visible on the map, are the battlefield’s treasure troves, offering players a chance to acquire superior weaponry early in the game. Understanding Hot Spots Hot Spots are
Mastering Fortnite Hot Spots: Strategies for Securing Superior Weapons
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
41 mins ago
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
Sony Whets Fan Appetite with Hint of New Patapon Project at CES
1 hour ago
Sony Whets Fan Appetite with Hint of New Patapon Project at CES
GTA 5 Online Unveils Wildlife Photography Challenge with Exclusive Rewards
15 mins ago
GTA 5 Online Unveils Wildlife Photography Challenge with Exclusive Rewards
Suicide Squad: Rocksteady Avoids Live Service Label Despite Features
17 mins ago
Suicide Squad: Rocksteady Avoids Live Service Label Despite Features
Zenith: The Last City Faces Financial Hurdles Amidst VR Industry Downturn
19 mins ago
Zenith: The Last City Faces Financial Hurdles Amidst VR Industry Downturn
Latest Headlines
World News
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
22 seconds
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
LCS Introduces Live Patch Play for 2024 Season: A Major eSports Shift
44 seconds
LCS Introduces Live Patch Play for 2024 Season: A Major eSports Shift
U.S. Representative Greg Pence Announces Retirement from Congress
1 min
U.S. Representative Greg Pence Announces Retirement from Congress
Emerging Research Highlights the Potential of Mobile Methadone Units in Rural Areas
2 mins
Emerging Research Highlights the Potential of Mobile Methadone Units in Rural Areas
Perinatal Depression Linked to Increased Suicidal Risk: A Comprehensive Study
2 mins
Perinatal Depression Linked to Increased Suicidal Risk: A Comprehensive Study
Philadelphia Phillies: Steeled by Setback, Ready for 2024
4 mins
Philadelphia Phillies: Steeled by Setback, Ready for 2024
Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions
4 mins
Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions
The NFL's Coveted Talent Hunter: Will McClay's Off-Field Game
6 mins
The NFL's Coveted Talent Hunter: Will McClay's Off-Field Game
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
6 mins
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
41 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
55 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app