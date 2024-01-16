League of Legends 2024 Season: Riot Phroxzon Addresses Ranked Placements Concerns

The much-awaited opening of the 2024 season in League of Legends is seeing players from around the world gear up for their ranked climb. However, mounting dissatisfaction within the player community due to issues with ranked placements is currently casting a shadow over the new season.

Riot Phroxzon Steps in with Advice

Riot Phroxzon, the lead gameplay designer for the popular online game, has stepped in to address the concerns. Offering his advice to new players, he stressed the importance of participating in games on Summoner’s Rift before venturing into the challenging ranked queues. This step, he believes, is crucial to ensure accurate analysis and correct placements. It appears that the excitement of the new season has led some players to jump headfirst into ranked games without adequately preparing themselves.

Concerns Over Ranked Placements

While every season brings its share of challenges and opportunities, one issue that has been a constant thorn in the side of the gaming community is the state of ranked placements. The problem arises when new accounts start with above-average Elo, thus skewing the seeding information. Currently, ranked modes are locked until players reach account level 30, a feat achievable through non-Summoner's Rift games like ARAM or bot games. This loophole has been utilized by smurf accounts, leading to new players being assigned incorrect ranks and impacting the placements of their teammates.

Potential Changes on the Horizon

Riot Games is considering implementing changes to address this issue. One potential solution could be to require a certain number of games on Summoner’s Rift before granting access to ranked queues. However, this change, although eagerly awaited by many, is not imminent. In another significant development, the game plans to transition to the 'TrueSkill 2' system for rating players' MMR. This switch, however, will take some time due to the complex nature of the new system. More details about this transition are expected to be released as the season progresses, keeping players on their toes.