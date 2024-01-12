en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Botswana

Leadership Dispute Cancels Botswana Premier League Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:07 pm EST
Leadership Dispute Cancels Botswana Premier League Games

The much-anticipated resumption of the Botswana Premier League (BPL) has been put on indefinite hold. A lingering leadership dispute within the Botswana Football League (BFL) is the culprit behind this unexpected turn of events. The discord, which has engulfed 13 of the BFL’s members, has precipitated the cancellation of league games, casting a pall over Botswana’s football landscape.

A Tug of War at the Helm

The conflict at the heart of this crisis involves an ongoing power struggle between members of the BFL, led by Godfrey Ratlhaga of Masitaoka FC, and Nicholas Zackem, the president of Gaborone United (GU). Zackem is facing the prospect of being ousted from the BFL chairmanship, a development that has sparked this intense internal strife. The impasse has led to a series of meetings since mid-December, all of which have proven futile in resolving the conflict.

No Games Until Resolution

The 14-member group, which includes the 13 aggrieved BFL members, has issued a stern ultimatum. They have declared their intention to abstain from participating in any league games until a resolution to the leadership dispute is reached. This firm stance has effectively brought the BPL to a standstill, leaving fans, players, and stakeholders in a state of uncertainty.

GU Prepared to Play Despite Cancellation

Despite the widespread cancellation of games, there are still pockets of resistance. GU’s Herbert Letsebe has affirmed that The Reds are prepared to play Holy Ghost at the National Stadium at 7 pm, as originally scheduled. Letsebe stated that GU will honor their fixture unless they receive an official directive from the BFL to the contrary.

Mmegi’s Commitment to News Coverage

The article closes by referencing Mmegi, an independent news source in Botswana. Mmegi reflects on its role in providing consistent news coverage to its readership during a year marked by challenges and accomplishments. Amidst the unfolding drama within the BFL, Mmegi reiterates its commitment to delivering reliable and timely news to its readers.

0
Botswana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Botswana

See more
8 hours ago
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
In Gaborone, a rallying cry echoed across the cityscape, urging women to actively consider running for political office in the forthcoming 2024 General Election in Botswana. The call was made during the inauguration of the new Chairperson of the National Gender Commission, throwing light on the pressing need for women to have a more impactful
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi's Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report
1 day ago
Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi's Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report
Botswana Examinations Council Announces JCE and BGCSE Results Release Dates
1 day ago
Botswana Examinations Council Announces JCE and BGCSE Results Release Dates
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
8 hours ago
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
Botswana Congress Party Unveils Female Candidates for General Election
13 hours ago
Botswana Congress Party Unveils Female Candidates for General Election
Diamond Industry to Face Continued Challenges in 2024; Mining Sector Sees Growth with Diversification Efforts
22 hours ago
Diamond Industry to Face Continued Challenges in 2024; Mining Sector Sees Growth with Diversification Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
3 mins
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
4 mins
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
4 mins
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
4 mins
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
8 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
8 mins
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
9 mins
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
11 mins
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
12 mins
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
55 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
57 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app