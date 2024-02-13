Lead Like a Girl: Empowering Young Women in South Africa and Zimbabwe Through Education and Leadership Development

In a world where gender equality remains an elusive goal, The Beast Foundation and Elyseum Family Office have joined forces to launch the Lead Like a Girl programme. Targeting young women from underprivileged backgrounds in South Africa and Zimbabwe, this initiative seeks to provide educational support, leadership development, mentorship, and opportunities for success to 15 selected learners based on academic, sporting, and cultural achievements.

A Beacon of Hope: The Lead Like a Girl Programme

Tendai Mtawarira, Chairman of The Beast Foundation and retired Zimbabwean-born rugby star, emphasizes the importance of nurturing future leaders and empowering young girls to guide the next generation. This transformative Pan-African initiative aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Quality Education and Gender Equality.

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty and Reducing Vulnerabilities

The Lead Like a Girl programme aims to break the cycle of poverty and reduce vulnerabilities to issues such as child marriages and domestic violence. By investing in the education and leadership development of young women, The Beast Foundation and Elyseum Family Office hope to create a ripple effect that will ultimately uplift entire communities.

APO Group: Amplifying the Voice of Change

APO Group, a Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has been named the exclusive Public Relations partner for the Beast Foundation. With a proven track record of working with Rugby Africa, FIFA, the NBA, and the Basketball Africa League, APO Group is dedicated to promoting sports and education in Africa.

Through their partnership, APO Group will offer a range of PR services to help the foundation reach new audiences and amplify its message of hope and empowerment. As Tendai Mtawarira once said, "Every setback is a setup for a comeback." Together, The Beast Foundation, Elyseum Family Office, and APO Group are paving the way for a brighter future for young women across South Africa and Zimbabwe.

