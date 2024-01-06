Le Moyne Dolphins vs Fairleigh Dickinson Knights: A Pivotal NEC Basketball Showdown

In a stirring college basketball collision, the Le Moyne Dolphins are all set to confront the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey. The encounter, scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET, is pivotal for both teams as they aim to enhance their standings in the Northeast Conference (NEC).

A Battle of Stats and Strategies

The Dolphins, despite a 5-9 record and a streak of five successive road losses, are not to be underestimated. Their strength lies within the paint, with an average scoring of 29.7 points per game. Kaiyem Cleary, contributing an average of 5.5 points, is a player to watch. The Knights, on the other hand, stand at 6-9 for the season, including a 0-1 record in NEC. They have been performing well at home, holding a 3-2 record, and count on players like Sean Moore, leading the team with an average of 2.7 offensive rebounds per game.

The Chessboard of Percentages

With Fairleigh Dickinson’s field goal shooting percentage at 43.4%, they are closely trailed by the defensive efforts of Le Moyne, which permits opponents to shoot at 44.4%. Interestingly, the Dolphins also have a superior 3-point shooting average compared to what the Knights allow their opponents, hinting at the potential for some surprising plays.

Key Players to Watch

Ansley Almonor, averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, stands out for the Knights. On the Dolphins’ side, Mike Depersia and Luke Sutherland, with Sutherland averaging 17.3 points in the last ten games, are key players to keep an eye on. Both teams have encountered challenges recently, with the Knights going 2-8 and the Dolphins 4-6 in their last 10 games. This game marks the first time these teams face off in this season’s NEC play, making it a landmark event for both teams.

