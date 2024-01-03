en English
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash

In the heart of the Euroleague’s tumultuous double-round week, LDLC Asvel gears up to break their haunting 12-game losing streak as they confront Zalgiris Kaunas. The enticing clash is slated to unravel at the LDLC Arena in Greater Lyon, France, on Thursday, January 4th. Despite a commendable performance from Mike Scott, Asvel’s last taste of Euroleague triumph dates back to November 2nd. They now brace themselves to face a Zalgiris team basking in the glow of their recent victory over Alba Berlin.

High Stakes for Both Teams

Key players for Zalgiris, such as Keenan Evans and Edgaras Ulanovas, are poised to maintain their playoff aspirations alive. Asvel, on the other hand, pins their hopes on the formidable duo of Scott and Paris Lee, coupled with their strategy to counter Zalgiris’s depth. The French team, despite their abysmal form, curiously finds themselves as the favorites in the betting markets, a precarious position considering their prolonged losing streak.

A Crucial Encounter for Playoff Race

Zalgiris’s newly appointed coach Andrea Trinchieri, who kick-started his tenure with a win, acutely understands the gravity of this game in the playoff race. Trinchieri, in his post-game press conference, elucidated on the intensity of EuroLeague and his return to coaching, attributing his refreshed perspective to his time spent commentating on TV. Betting odds suggest Zalgiris can prove to be a valuable pick at 13/10, adding an intriguing dimension to the game.

Additional Information

The article also refers to BallinEurope’s YouTube channel and the book ‘I Like it Loud’ available on Amazon, offering a deep dive for basketball enthusiasts keen on understanding the intricacies of the sport.

France Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

