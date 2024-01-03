LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash

In the heart of the Euroleague’s tumultuous double-round week, LDLC Asvel gears up to break their haunting 12-game losing streak as they confront Zalgiris Kaunas. The enticing clash is slated to unravel at the LDLC Arena in Greater Lyon, France, on Thursday, January 4th. Despite a commendable performance from Mike Scott, Asvel’s last taste of Euroleague triumph dates back to November 2nd. They now brace themselves to face a Zalgiris team basking in the glow of their recent victory over Alba Berlin.

High Stakes for Both Teams

Key players for Zalgiris, such as Keenan Evans and Edgaras Ulanovas, are poised to maintain their playoff aspirations alive. Asvel, on the other hand, pins their hopes on the formidable duo of Scott and Paris Lee, coupled with their strategy to counter Zalgiris’s depth. The French team, despite their abysmal form, curiously finds themselves as the favorites in the betting markets, a precarious position considering their prolonged losing streak.

A Crucial Encounter for Playoff Race

Zalgiris’s newly appointed coach Andrea Trinchieri, who kick-started his tenure with a win, acutely understands the gravity of this game in the playoff race. Trinchieri, in his post-game press conference, elucidated on the intensity of EuroLeague and his return to coaching, attributing his refreshed perspective to his time spent commentating on TV. Betting odds suggest Zalgiris can prove to be a valuable pick at 13/10, adding an intriguing dimension to the game.

