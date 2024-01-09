LCS Introduces Live Patch Play for 2024 Season: A Major eSports Shift

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) is charting new territory in eSports as it ventures into live patch play for the 2024 regular season. This innovation, a first for any major region, is set to commence during the upcoming Spring Split starting January 20, as announced by LCS Commissioner MarkZ. The goal of this unique approach is to align professional play with the current state of the game, an aspect that has traditionally witnessed a gap due to professional leagues operating one patch behind the live servers.

Aligning Pro Play with Current Game State

Historically, the discrepancy between live servers and professional leagues has been mainly attributable to the limited time frame between the release of new patches and professional matches. This time constraint often poses a significant challenge for players, making it difficult to adapt to changes in time for the games. As the smallest major region after downsizing, the LCS is suitably positioned to pilot this novel approach that allows teams to compete on the same patch as the live servers.

The Upside of Live Patch Play

Adopting live patch play means players will have a mere two days for practice post-patch before the weekend matches commence. However, the LCS is optimistic that this change could potentially boost viewership and provide a valuable opportunity to test the format. Accompanying the Spring Split are additional adjustments, including shorter broadcast downtime and a more condensed season schedule. Yet, once the playoffs kick off, the LCS will revert to utilizing a fixed patch for the entire duration of the tournament.

International Tournaments See Major Adjustments

Simultaneously, Riot Games has unveiled significant modifications for the 2024 international tournaments, impacting the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and the League of Legends World Championship (Worlds). The revamped format will directly influence the number of regional teams participating in Worlds, with the champions of MSI 2024 securing a direct ticket to Worlds and additional seeding granted to top-performing regions. Also, the double-elimination format, introduced in MSI 2023, will continue to feature in MSI 2024. These modifications are designed to intensify competition and create a more challenging environment, with the grand finals of Worlds 2024 slated to be held at the O2 Arena in London, UK.