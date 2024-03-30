Lazio Triumphs Over Juventus: Marusic's Stoppage-Time Header Seals Victory

Lazio's recent match against Juventus ended in a thrilling 1-0 victory for the home team, thanks to Adam Marusic's decisive goal in the dying moments of the match. The win not only boosts Lazio's standing in Serie A but also highlights Juventus's ongoing struggles to secure a win, marking their fourth consecutive game without victory.

Decisive Moment in Stoppage Time

In an intense match that seemed destined for a draw, Lazio's Adam Marusic became the hero by scoring a crucial goal in stoppage time. The goal, a result of a perfectly executed inswinging cross by Matteo Guendouzi, propelled Lazio to a much-needed win. This victory was especially significant as it was Lazio's first game under the guidance of new coach Igor Tudor, who succeeded Maurizio Sarri. Tudor, a former Juventus player, had a memorable debut, witnessing his team's resilience and determination to secure a win against a top-tier team.

Struggles for Juventus

