Italy

Lazio Faces Stand Closure After Racist Chants at Romelu Lukaku

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
In an act that speaks volumes about the ongoing struggle against racism in football, Lazio has been slammed with a one-match stand closure by Serie A’s sports judge. This punitive action comes in the wake of Lazio fans directing racist monkey chants towards Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku. The incident, which marred the game between Lazio and Inter Milan, saw Lukaku become the target of discriminatory behavior from the stands. Specifically, the abuse emanated from Lazio’s Curva Nord, a section of the Stadio Olimpico, which will now remain closed for one game.

Racism in the Stands

The unsavory chants were heard loud and clear by the Italian Football Federation observers. They reported that the abuse came from an alarming 90% of the 16,000 fans present in the targeted areas. But this is not a standalone incident for Lazio. The club has a disconcerting history of similar incidents involving racist chants and violent behavior. Such actions have previously resulted in fines and stand closures, painting a grim picture of the club’s fan culture.

A History of Hate

The Rome derby, a heated face-off between Lazio and Roma, has also been tainted by such incidents. Scuffles, police charges, pub raids by Lazio fans, and even cases of stabbing have been reported. Last year, another derby with Roma was marred by anti-Semitic and racist chants. Supporters have broken through security cordons, launching objects at the Roma section. Such actions not only risk the safety of spectators but also tarnish the spirit of the sport.

A Wake-Up Call for Football

This latest act of racism against Lukaku is part of a broader issue that plagues football in Italy, with the player having previously suffered similar abuse from Juventus and Cagliari supporters. This stand closure, therefore, serves not only as a response to this specific act of racism but also as a stern warning to clubs and fans alike. It underscores the importance of respect and equality in sports, and the dire need to foster a more inclusive environment at football events. The world of football, it seems, has a long way to go in its fight against racism.

0
Italy Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

