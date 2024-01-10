Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore

Lazer has launched a revamped version of its Z1 helmet, integrating its proprietary KinetiCore technology, a safety feature inspired by automotive crumple zones. The Belgian company claims the Z1 KinetiCore helmet to be the lightest on the market, weighing a mere 220g for a medium size, and garnering a five-star protection rating from Virginia Tech.

From MIPS to KinetiCore

The Z1 KinetiCore helmet marks a departure from the previously used MIPS safety system, replacing it with foam blocks that absorb impacts, providing rotational-impact protection. This innovative approach to safety mirrors the function of crumple zones in cars, designed to absorb the energy from an impact, reducing the potential for injury.

Designed for Comfort and Performance

Lazer’s new helmet is not just about safety. It also boasts enhanced ventilation, benefiting from reduced material usage and fewer plastics in its design. It’s an ideal choice for hot weather conditions. Furthermore, to ensure a perfect fit, it incorporates a new adjustment system called the Advanced RollSys, controlled by a thumbwheel located at the rear of the helmet.

Availability and Pricing

The Z1 KinetiCore helmet is available in seven vibrant colors, offering riders a choice to match their style. It carries a price tag of €249,99, reflecting its advanced features and high-end performance. The launch of this helmet follows other key developments in the cycling industry, including new product announcements from Italian manufacturers and advancements in e-bike batteries by a Japanese mobility company.