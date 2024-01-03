Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations

Former Udinese sporting director Pasquale Marino has lauded the skills of midfielder Lazar Samardzic, the subject of recent transfer rumors involving Napoli and Juventus. As the man who brought Samardzic to Udinese, Marino has unique insight into the player’s capabilities and potential.

Samardzic’s Potential and Marino’s Endorsement

Marino, speaking to Radio Marte, expressed his belief that Samardzic has a promising future ahead of him. He suggested that the midfielder could be a valuable asset for Napoli, provided the right conditions for his integration into the team are met.

According to Marino, the success of Samardzic’s transition would hinge on various factors, including the coach’s strategy, the player’s adaptability to his new environment, and his rapport with his fellow team members.

Samardzic’s Proficiency and Comparisons

Marino also praised Samardzic’s goal-scoring abilities, underlining his extraordinary gestures and innate talent for striking the ball. He suggested that, given time and continuity, Samardzic could significantly influence the performance of even a major team like Napoli.

Marino drew comparisons between Samardzic and Napoli’s existing player Piotr Zielinski. While he acknowledged that Zielinski is more explosive in his gameplay, Marino contended that Samardzic shares characteristics with a classic attacking midfielder.

Samardzic’s Style and Projection

Marino further complimented Samardzic’s style of play, likening it to that of Gianni Rivera. He went on to claim that in some technical aspects, Samardzic might surpass Zielinski.

These assessments of Samardzic’s potential come at a time when Napoli is nearing an agreement on a €20M package with Udinese for his transfer. As Juventus pulls back due to financial constraints, Napoli appears to be leading the race for this promising young player.