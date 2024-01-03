en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations

Former Udinese sporting director Pasquale Marino has lauded the skills of midfielder Lazar Samardzic, the subject of recent transfer rumors involving Napoli and Juventus. As the man who brought Samardzic to Udinese, Marino has unique insight into the player’s capabilities and potential.

Samardzic’s Potential and Marino’s Endorsement

Marino, speaking to Radio Marte, expressed his belief that Samardzic has a promising future ahead of him. He suggested that the midfielder could be a valuable asset for Napoli, provided the right conditions for his integration into the team are met.

According to Marino, the success of Samardzic’s transition would hinge on various factors, including the coach’s strategy, the player’s adaptability to his new environment, and his rapport with his fellow team members.

Samardzic’s Proficiency and Comparisons

Marino also praised Samardzic’s goal-scoring abilities, underlining his extraordinary gestures and innate talent for striking the ball. He suggested that, given time and continuity, Samardzic could significantly influence the performance of even a major team like Napoli.

Marino drew comparisons between Samardzic and Napoli’s existing player Piotr Zielinski. While he acknowledged that Zielinski is more explosive in his gameplay, Marino contended that Samardzic shares characteristics with a classic attacking midfielder.

Samardzic’s Style and Projection

Marino further complimented Samardzic’s style of play, likening it to that of Gianni Rivera. He went on to claim that in some technical aspects, Samardzic might surpass Zielinski.

These assessments of Samardzic’s potential come at a time when Napoli is nearing an agreement on a €20M package with Udinese for his transfer. As Juventus pulls back due to financial constraints, Napoli appears to be leading the race for this promising young player.

0
Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Trinseo Launches PMMA Depolymerization Plant, Pioneering Plastic Sustainability

By Quadri Adejumo

January 3 in History: Dictatorship, Social Reform, and Technological Recognition

By Quadri Adejumo

Paul Cassar's Painting Marks 800th Anniversary of St Francis's First Christmas Crib

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle: A New Culinary Gem in Abu Dhabi ...
@Food · 1 hour
Bella Vita Restaurant by Labelle: A New Culinary Gem in Abu Dhabi ...
heart comment 0
Black Carpet Awards: Celebrating Diversity and Creativity at Milan Fashion Week

By BNN Correspondents

Black Carpet Awards: Celebrating Diversity and Creativity at Milan Fashion Week
Orient Express La Minerva Hotel: A Luxurious Blend of Rome’s History and Modern Elegance

By Quadri Adejumo

Orient Express La Minerva Hotel: A Luxurious Blend of Rome's History and Modern Elegance
Roberto’s Osteria Brings Authentic Italian Cuisine to Tropicana Gardens Mall

By Quadri Adejumo

Roberto's Osteria Brings Authentic Italian Cuisine to Tropicana Gardens Mall
Adam Driver Discusses The ‘Italian Connection’ in His Roles

By BNN Correspondents

Adam Driver Discusses The 'Italian Connection' in His Roles
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
23 seconds
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
26 seconds
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
1 min
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
2 mins
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
2 mins
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
2 mins
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
2 mins
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
2 mins
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
2 mins
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app