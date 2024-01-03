en English
Baseball

Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball’s Firmament

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
From the small city of Moca in the Dominican Republic, a prodigy emerged in the world of baseball in the form of Layonel Ovalles. Signed by the New York Mets in November 2019, Ovalles’ professional debut was deferred by the coronavirus pandemic until 2021. Despite the delay, the 18-year old right-hander rose through the ranks rapidly, demonstrating his skills in the Dominican Summer League (DSL) and earning a promising 2.83 ERA over 35 innings.

From the DSL to the FCL and FSL

In 2022, Ovalles showcased his prowess in the Florida Complex League (FCL) and the Florida State League (FSL). He ended the season with a commendable 2.76 ERA in the FCL and a 6.23 ERA in the FSL, amounting to a total of 46.2 innings. His performance did not go unnoticed, as by winter, the Mets named Ovalles their 18th top prospect.

Building a Name in St. Lucie and Brooklyn

Most of his 2022 season was spent with the St. Lucie Mets, where he consistently performed well, earning a 4.73 ERA in 83.2 innings. His performance led to his promotion to the Brooklyn Cyclones in September, where he continued to impress with a 3.38 ERA in 10.2 innings.

Commanding the Mound with a Varied Arsenal

Standing at 6’3″ and weighing 215 pounds, Ovalles is physically robust and throws from a high-three-quarter arm slot, a modification from his amateur days. His fastball, averaging 92 MPH, can go up to 94 MPH, featuring a high spin rate that provides substantial vertical movement. In 2023, he introduced a cutter to his already rich pitch repertoire, which includes a slider, curveball, and changeup. Though he employed his curveball and changeup less frequently after the cutter’s introduction, all of his pitches have shown effectiveness, particularly his slider, which averages 2650 RPM. Ovalles’ control and ability to target all four quadrants of the strike zone make him a versatile pitcher, adding further to his potential.

Baseball Dominican Republic Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

