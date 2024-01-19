Layoffs Loom at Sports Illustrated as License Revoked by Parent Company

The sports journalism industry was rocked with the news of layoffs at Sports Illustrated, a venerated publication with a storied history in sports coverage. This unexpected development sent shockwaves through the industry, as the magazine's staff was informed on Friday of the company's decision to terminate their employment.

License Revocation and Layoffs

The layoffs come on the heels of the revocation of Sports Illustrated's license by its parent company, Authentic Brands Group (ABG). This led to the termination of most of its staff, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the magazine's future. The situation has been further complicated by the termination of its licensing agreement, due to 'substantial debt' and missed payments.

Union's Fight

The staff union and The NewsGuild of New York have rallied to the cause, vowing to fight for the affected employees. This stance is fueled by the commitment to ensure fair treatment of workers and the continued publication of the magazine. In the interim, all affected employees will receive severance pay.

A Transformative Shift

Authentic Brands Group's decision to lay off a significant number of the magazine’s staff is part of a broader cost-cutting strategy. This drastic measure is aimed at initiating a transformative shift towards a more streamlined business model. The future of Sports Illustrated under Arena Group stewardship remains uncertain, with speculations that the brand may live on in an unexpected form, such as Sports Illustrated Resorts.

This unfortunate development is not without precedent. The magazine has faced several challenges since Arena Group acquired publishing rights in 2019, including firing its CEO and reducing its publishing frequency. The layoffs at Sports Illustrated could signal a significant shift in the media landscape, especially the delivery and consumption of sports content.