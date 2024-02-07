Lawyer Asserts Innocence of Person of Interest in Wisconsin Bar Shooting of Newlyweds

Wisconsin bar, a place of joy and camaraderie, turned into a crime scene on February 1. The victims were a newlywed couple, Emerson and Gina Weingart, both fervent Green Bay Packers fans, known for their love of sports. The incident took place at the Sports Page Bar in Elkhorn, where Gina worked, and the couple often spent time. Their lives were abruptly cut short in a shooting that has left the community reeling and law enforcement searching for answers.

Person of Interest

Thomas Routt Jr., a parolee with a history of arson, burglary, and forgery, has been detained in relation to the shooting. Notably, the term 'person of interest' used by the police signifies that Routt may hold crucial information about the crime, rather than being a confirmed suspect. At present, Routt is held in Walworth County Jail on a corrections hold due to his prior criminal record.

Legal Representation

Despite the circumstances, Routt's lawyer, Russell Jones, has unequivocally proclaimed his client's innocence. Jones, a seasoned criminal defense attorney, urges the public to remain open-minded until the evidence is presented. As of now, no charges have been filed against Routt, emphasizing that the investigation is still ongoing.

Community Response

The shooting has sent shockwaves through the community. The bar owner termed it a despicable act of violence. The Weingarts were regular patrons at the Sports Page Bar, and their untimely death has left many in mourning. Their social media accounts bear testimony to their love for each other and their passion for life, making their loss even more poignant. In the face of this tragedy, the community has shown an outpouring of support for the couple. The details of the crime, including the motive and whether the couple was the intended target, remain undisclosed. A family member suggested a senseless bar robbery as a possible cause, but nothing has been confirmed yet.